F9: Fast & Furious Cast Team With Cameo For Personalized Giveaways

Universal Pictures announced a partnership with Cameo to launch The Fast Family Sweepstakes, an event which provides fans with a chance to win a free, exclusive personalized Cameo message from a member of the F9 cast. The contest has officially begun and runs through June 8, 2021, encouraging Fast & Furious fans who are awaiting the arrival of F9 in theater to try and get their own videos from the cast of the film. This Cameo sweepstakes has Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Lucacris' Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang involved.

All fans who enter the sweepstakes will receive bonus F9 content, including a themed general Cameo and advance looks at clips from the film. Select winners will receive personalized Cameos from F9 stars the week leading up to the theatrical release of F9, which is dated for June 25. As part of the campaign, Cameo is testing its first branded fan club, The Fast Saga Fan Club, which will serve as a hub where Fast fans can see exclusive F9 content, including trailers, featurettes and more. Fans who register to join the Club will receive direct notifications whenever new content is posted by the F9 cast and team. Fans can access the site at ON.CAMEO.COM/F9.

F9 also released the clip seen at the top of the page to coincide with the announcement of this Cameo event. The early look at the film offers a taste of the wild nature of F9, seeing several of the main characters drive their cars across a minefield while being chased down by armed soldiers!

F9 has been screening the film for critics ahead of the release, ranking in the middle of the franchise as a whole according to review scores on RottenTomatoes.

F9 is the ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious Saga, which has endured for two decades and has earned more than $5 billion around the world. In it, Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad).

F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

Are you excited for F9? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!