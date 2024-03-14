The Fall Guy Production Breaks Impressive Guinness World Record

Not only is David Leitch's The Fall Guy a massive ode to the work and art of the stunt industry, but the film itself also aimed to take stunts to new heights. On Wednesday, Universal Pictures and 87North announced that The Fall Guy actually broke a Guiness World Record during its production, setting a new mark for the most cannon rolls in a car in a single stunt.

Logan Holladay, who handled the driving stunts for star Ryan Gosling's character, took part in a stunt that required him to pull off a cannon roll in a modified Jeep Grand Cherokee. Holladay rolled the car eight and a half times in the stunt setting the new Guinness World Record, which was previously held by Adam Kirley on Casino Royale.

A cannon roll is a classic car stunt that sees an explosion take place underneath the car while it's moving, causing it to flip over itself again and again.

"With The Fall Guy, I'm honoring my roots as a stunt performer," Leitch said in a statement. "We wanted to deliver action that was true to the spirit of the stunt community by incorporating techniques that have become somewhat of a lost art. The cannon roll is a classic stunt and was a must-have for this film. And since we were making a movie that honors the work of stunt performers, we didn't just set out to achieve the cannon roll; we set out to break records and make a statement. Logan executed it flawlessly and showcased why he's a standout in the stunt community."

"Growing up, my dad was a stuntman, so the influence of film sets and the world of stunts was always there," said Holladay. "When i learned about The Fall Guy going into production, I knew I had to be a part of it. As for the cannon rolls, after two practice runs and one real take, we had one car and one shot left. And after I hit the eight and a half rolls, I had a pretty good feeling that I had broken the record because it felt like the spinning was never going to stop. It was a surreal moment and I'm incredibly proud of what the team achieved."

What is The Fall Guy About?

You can check out the official synopsis for The Fall Guy below!

"Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling (Barbie, La La Land, Drive) stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie-being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno, played by Oscar nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place films, Sicario)-goes missing.

"While the film's ruthless producer (Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham; Ted Lasso), maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder (Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson; Bullet Train) a secret from the studio and the media, Colt performs the film's most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody's good graces. But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt."

The Fall Guy hits theaters on May 3rd.