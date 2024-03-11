The Fall Guy Director Confirms Taylor Swift's Music is Part of Upcoming Film

Last month, Universal released a new trailer for The Fall Guy and there was one moment in the trailer that had everyone talking: the moment when Ryan Gosling's Colt Seavers cries in his car listening to Taylor Swift's song, "All Too Well". For fans of Swift, it was an all too relatable moment and it turns out, Swifties might just have more of those moments to relate to in the film. Director David Leitch says that there will be more of Swift's music in the film.

"I don't want to give it away but there's some Taylor," Leitch told Variety. "There's some Taytay. We love Taytay and so does Colt Seavers."

Leitch further explained to The Hollywood Reporter that Swift's music is actually a big part of the film, at least in terms of how it resonated with the story.

"It's not only the trailer, actually. It was something that was baked into the DNA of the film and when we were looking for a piece of music that sort of represented their romance and their fall from grace in the past, and I won't give too much away because you guys all have to see the movie," he said. "Kelly came up with this idea of, you know, Taylor has this great song and then we started to play it and it just became emblematic of their moment and also, it's such a beautiful cue and it's an emotional cue and it's a contemporary cue and you know anything Taylor does is amazing but like to add it on top of Brian and Emily, now performing it's like magic. You're like, three unicorns doing their thing. It's pretty amazing."

Here's the Official Synopsis for The Fall Guy

Here's how Universal describes The Fall Guy: "He's a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows, and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?

From real life stunt man and director David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick, Nobody, and Violent Night, comes his most personal film yet. A new hilarious, hard-driving, all-star apex-action thriller, and love letter to action movies and the hard-working and under-appreciated crew of people who make them: The Fall Guy."

Who Stars in The Fall Guy?

Gosling is playing Colt Seavers, an out of work stuntman who finally manages to land a job, but then the star of the film he's working on goes missing. Blunt is playing a prosthetic makeup artist who has a romantic history with Gosling's stunt guy. The film also stars Hannah Waddingham, who plays the producer of the troubled film while Winston Duke plays the stuntman's best friend. Stephanie Hsu plays the missing movie star's assistant. while Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays the missing star, Tom Ryder. Kelly McCormick is partnering as a producer on the project with a script from Drew Pearce who also worked with Leitch on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Gosling will also serve as a producer with original series creator Glen A. Larson executive producing.

The Fall Guy opens in theaters May 3rd.