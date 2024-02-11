New The Fall Guy Trailer Released During Super Bowl 2024

Universal's new trailer for The Fall Guy has arrived for the Super Bowl. The film, which is an adaptation of The Fall Guy television series, will star Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt and is set to open in theaters on May 3, 2024 — a release date that will see The Fall Guy kick off the Summer 2024 movie season in what looks to be a big way.

The Fall Guy is directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) and will have a different spin than the television series of the same name. Gosling is playing Colt Seavers, an out of work stuntman who finally manages to land a job, but then the star of the film he's working on goes missing. Blunt is playing a prosthetic makeup artist who has a romantic history with Gosling's stunt guy. The film also stars Hannah Waddingham, who plays the producer of the troubled film while Winston Duke plays the stuntman's best friend. Stephanie Hsu plays the missing movie star's assistant. while Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays the missing star, Tom Ryder. Kelly McCormick is partnering as a producer on the project with a script from Drew Pearce who also worked with Leitch on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Gosling will also serve as a producer with original series creator Glen A. Larson executive producing.

Here's the Official Synopsis for The Fall Guy

Here's how Universal describes The Fall Guy: "He's a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows, and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?

From real life stunt man and director David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick, Nobody, and Violent Night, comes his most personal film yet. A new hilarious, hard-driving, all-star apex-action thriller, and love letter to action movies and the hard-working and under-appreciated crew of people who make them: The Fall Guy."

The Fall Guy opens in theaters May 3rd.

Are you excited for The Fall Guy? What was your favorite new trailer shared for the Super Bowl? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!

Check out all of the commercials and trailers that debuted during the NFL's big game! Watch Super Bowl LVIII Live on CBS, Nickelodeon, and Paramount+ and see all of the coverage of the game on CBS Sports.