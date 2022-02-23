Fans Celebrate Jungle Cruise and A Quiet Place Star Emily Blunt’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Emily Blunt! The star known for The Devil Wears Prada, Edge of Tomorrow, A Quiet Place, Mary Poppins Returns, Jungle Cruise, and more turned 39 on February 23rd. Blunt has many exciting projects to look forward to from the Jungle Cruise sequel to Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Oppenheimer, but many fans have taken to Twitter today to celebrate her past works and honor her birthday.

Many people have been calling for Blunt to be cast as Sue Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, but Blunt has expressed that she doesn’t “have a burning desire to play a superhero.”

“I really understand that [superhero movies] are like a religion for a lot of people,” Blunt explained. “They don’t appeal to me in the same way.”

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show last year, Blunt said something similar. “It’s not that it’s beneath me,” Blunt revealed. “I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow. I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr.—it would’ve been amazing…but I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t. It’s been exhausted. We are inundated—it’s not only all the movies, it’s the endless TV shows as well. It’s not to say that I’d never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I’d be interested.”

Icon

Happy 39th Birthday to dear talented Emily Blunt🎂 pic.twitter.com/nqnwI0RcxE — Tonight's Entertainment (@TonightsEntert3) February 23, 2022

She’s Got Range

happy birthday to Emily Blunt, one of the most talented and versatile actress! pic.twitter.com/JO3ADE7cKX — agos all along (@winsleTargaryen) February 23, 2022

Love From A Quiet Place

Wishing a happy birthday to Emily Blunt. pic.twitter.com/LxzqVzcIUz — A Quiet Place: Day One (@AQuietPlace) February 23, 2022

Fan Cams

https://twitter.com/farmzga/status/1496320006837219328?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Shout-Out From Henry

Have the happiest day Ms B https://t.co/AshCIdazyh — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) February 23, 2022

Good Quotes

Happy birthday to the always extraordinary Emily Blunt! pic.twitter.com/N7aDzlJlFF — Film4 (@Film4) February 23, 2022

Edge of Tomorrow Sequel WHEN?

“Well, Tom Cruise is one of the best humans you could ever meet. He’s the most generous person, and he’s cool as hell and really fun.” – Emily Blunt



Happy birthday, Emily Blunt! pic.twitter.com/4uMh8RzV4m — suman. (@deadlybantai) February 23, 2022

What A Goof

NATIONAL EMILY BLUNT DAY !!! happy birthday to the love of my life <333 pic.twitter.com/uuUPZotKhf — vipey 🍉 (@emiIykrasinski) February 23, 2022

Cry-Laughing At This

https://twitter.com/merlinegrey/status/1496435808399679496?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In Conclusion