Fans React to the Jurassic World Scene-Stealer Who Wants to Play Storm in the MCU: “10000% Yes”

There are several great casting dream lists that fans are coming up with for the upcoming X-Men lineup in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it’s still a rumor, the only person who seems locked in is Sadie Sink as Jean Grey. There are not even hints yet on who the mutants in the next MCU phase will be, as Marvel has hinted that they want some unfamiliar faces that they can build up to be the new X-Men, rather than relying on the characters that the Fox X-Men movies used. However, there are a few older characters who should return in the new movies, with Storm at the top of the list.

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One name mentioned in the X-Men dream cast is Jurassic World Dominion breakout star DeWanda Wise. When asked about the possibility, Wise even said in an interview (via YouTube) that she wanted to play Storm in the MCU and went on to say, “It is the only Marvel character I’m interested in.”

Jurassic World Dominion star DeWanda Wise says she wants to play Storm in the MCU X-Men reboot



"It is the only Marvel character I'm interested in"



(via https://t.co/0kEcHV5OK3) pic.twitter.com/dXNHbUkkeK — CoveredGeekly (@CoveredGeekly) July 11, 2026

DeWanda Wise Is Perfect for Storm in the MCU

Image Courtesy of Universal

The big thing that the MCU has to get right is to cast people who fit into the roles of these iconic X-Men characters while also casting actors who fans at least recognize. DeWanda Wise fits both of those requirements. She has the look and acting skills to pull off Storm masterfully, and that could go a long way toward finally seeing the X-Men character get the respect in movies she deserves. While Halle Berry was an Oscar-winning actress, she just never felt right as Ororo in the X-Men movies, and that wasn’t a good representation of who Storm is in the comics.

The MCU has always worked hard on bringing in the right actors to play the characters to both give them a familiarity for comic book fans and to also help make them stand out on the big screen. It is easy to see Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, and both Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth were spot-on representations of their comic book counterparts in appearance. Wise could easily color her hair white and look exactly how fans want Storm to look in the movies.

At the same time, Wise’s star is climbing in Hollywood right now. She had a fantastic turn as Eleanor Love in the Netflix western The Harder They Fall, enjoyed a breakout role in Jurassic World Dominion as Kayla, and then took on a key role in the horror movie Imaginary, in which she also served as an executive producer. While she admitted in the interview that she wasn’t interested in much when it came to Marvel superhero movies, the role of Storm was something that caught her eye, and if she is willing to join the MCU in that role, it could help kick off the mutant saga in the next phase of Marvel movies.

This has led fans to chime in on the possibility. One fan wrote, “Excellently choice! We know she can do action and she looks just like a regal goddess.”

Excellently choice! We know she can do action and she looks just like a regal goddess. — Just Joshin’ Ya (@joshzeitler) July 11, 2026

Another pointed out the ages of the mutants they want, writing, “They’d probably go for someone younger but she looks perfect.”

They'd probably go for someone younger but she looks perfect — Unraveled (@2d_vibes_) July 11, 2026

Finally, one other just said they were “10000%” on board.

10000% yes I’m on board for that — J (@Jay_fame) July 11, 2026

Who do you think should play Storm in the MCU? What mutants do you want to see in the mutant saga when it begins for Marvel? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!