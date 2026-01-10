Recasting All Fox X-Men For the MCU

The heroes of the X-Men have long been among Marvel’s most prolific big-screen superheroes, having featured in their own movie franchise spanning two decades. Fox’s X-Men movie franchise remains well-known for its considerable ups and downs, delivering both beloved films and verified stinkers across its tenure. Although its low points were certainly disappointing, the X-Men movie franchise was still largely excellent, bringing some of the most iconic characters and stories from the comics to life in live-action on the big screen. However, with the franchise now officially over and the X-Men’s arrival in the MCU imminent, it’s time to look toward the characters’ blockbuster future as part of Marvel’s flagship franchise.

There were many great characters introduced in the X-Men movie franchise, with some even played by multiple actors in its different timelines. However, assuming the MCU will seek to start afresh with its own version of the characters, new faces will need to be enlisted to bring the X-Men to life. With that in mind, here are the main characters of the X-Men franchise, recast for their arrival in the MCU.

10) Mark Strong as Professor X

Charles Xavier is one of the most powerful mutants in the X-Men movies, and as such, played a huge role in Fox’s franchise. One of the few characters to feature heavily in almost every movie, Professor X is more than just the leader of the X-Men: he’s a Marvel movie mainstay. His importance makes getting his casting right absolutely vital for the MCU’s new X-Men team.

There are many actors considered a good fit for the role, but few would work as perfectly as Mark Strong. He has experience in superhero cinema, having appeared in the DCEU, and he also shares Professor X’s most iconic characteristic. More importantly, Strong is an actor with a commanding presence and who is capable of delivering the nuanced performance that will undoubtedly be required of the MCU’s Professor X.

9) Jason Isaacs as Magneto

Of all the characters in Fox’s X-Men franchise, one of the hardest to recast will be Magneto. Both Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender proved perfect castings in the X-Men franchise, helping to make Magneto one of the franchise’s best characters. The MCU will need an actor capable of communicating the complexities of Magneto’s character, while also conveying an appropriate sense of power and righteousness.

Jason Isaacs would be a superb choice for the MCU’s live-action Magneto. Not only does he bear a resemblance to McKellen and Fassbender, but he is also an actor who has proven capable of delivering excellent performances in a variety of roles. He can seem truly evil, relatably heroic, and anything in-between, making Isaacs a perfect choice to play Magneto in the MCU, should the role be recast.

8) Daniel Radcliffe as Beast

There were a handful of X-Men characters that suffered in the Fox movies, and Beast was arguably one of them. After making his first appearance in the maligned X-Men: The Last Stand played by Kelsey Grammer, the role was recast for the prequel movies with Nicholas Hoult stepping in to play Hank McCoy. However, Beast was never really given the attention he deserved, and that’s a wrong that the MCU should seek to right.

Daniel Radcliffe may have most often been fancast as Wolverine, but he’d actually be secretly perfect for the role of Beast. As well as his obvious experience working in major franchises, Radcliffe has cultivated a reputation as an actor willing to try almost anything, and his natural accent, combined with the box office draw his name provides, would make him a subversive and brilliant choice for the MCU’s Beast.

7) Victoria Pedretti as Rogue

Introduced early into Fox’s X-Men franchise, it once seemed that Rogue would be a major player in the movie continuity. However, after prominent roles in the first two movies, Anna Paquin’s Rogue was sidelined, then essentially absent from the subsequent prequels. One of the few hugely powerful X-Men characters the MCU needs to handle better, getting Rogue’s casting right and featuring her appropriately in future X-Men movies is absolutely critical for the MCU.

Victoria Pedretti is one of the most popular choices to play Rogue in the MCU. Her rise to prominence in horror and thriller projects might not directly translate to a superhero movie role, but she’s clearly more than capable of tapping into the tragic elements of Rogue’s character. Not only does she look the part, but Pedretti’s casting as Rogue could also help her break free from potential typecasting after her collaborations with Mike Flanagan and her starring role in Netflix series You.

6) Anna Diop as Storm

Another powerful X-Men character that wasn’t featured as prominently in Fox’s franchise as many would have hoped was Storm. Having been played by Halle Berry in the original X-Men trilogy, she played only a minor role in subsequent prequels, played by Alexandra Shipp. As one of the most iconic members of the team in the comics, casting Storm perfectly for the MCU should be a priority for the X-Men’s Marvel movie future.

Anna Diop would be a great choice to play the omega-level mutant in the MCU. Best known for playing Starfire in DC TV show Titans, Diop has proven that she can cut a commanding figure in the genre even among a large ensemble cast of heroes. She’s also not as well-known as some of the other names connected to the role, which historically perhaps gives her a greater chance of landing the part in the MCU.

5) Austin Butler as Gambit

Image Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Gambit is one of the most beloved members of the X-Men, and his treatment by Fox’s franchise remains one of its greatest sins. The character appeared only briefly in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, played by Taylor Kitsch, and that iteration of the character left much to be desired. Channing Tatum finally made a long-awaited appearance as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, but there is a perfect actor for the role should it be recast for the MCU proper.

Austin Butler is one of Hollywood’s biggest rising stars. Having turned in celebrated performances in a range of genres, Butler has proven himself more than capable of bringing the smooth and charismatic character of Gambit to life. In addition, he has the perfect look and build for the character, making him the most logical and exciting choice to play Gambit in the MCU.

4) Dylan O’Brien as Iceman

There are a handful of overpowered X-Men characters who could break the MCU, and Iceman is one of them. The Fox movies didn’t really establish how powerful the character could be, though, and while Shawn Ashmore’s performance was strong, the movies never gave him a chance to shine. The MCU will undoubtedly need to correct this, as Iceman stood out as one of Fox’s biggest missteps in handling one members of the original X-Men line-up.

There are many actors who could bring Iceman to life convincingly, but one of the best fits for the role has to be Dylan O’Brien. He has proven experience in franchise fare, and also has the youthful good looks and heroic charisma that make him perfect for the role of Iceman. O’Brien is one of the few actors who seems perfect for finally doing Iceman justice in live-action, and his casting would be a masterstroke for the MCU.

3) Taron Egerton as Wolverine

Image Courtesy of Lionsgate

To date, every one of Wolverine’s movie appearances has seen him played by Hugh Jackman, except for a couple of Multiverse cameos. Jackman’s tenure in the role has been iconic, but many believe that the MCU will need to recast Wolverine for its new X-Men team. Finding an actor capable of following Jackman’s outstanding performance isn’t going to be easy, but in an ideal world, there’s one man who stands out as the best contender for the role.

Taron Egerton has previously expressed interest in playing Wolverine, and many fans still believe he’s the only choice for the hero if the role is recast. As well as boasting the right build to play Logan, Egerton has proven himself excellent in action-heavy roles, and is one of the few actors with a profile that makes him seem a worthy successor to Jackman’s claws. Egerton could strike the perfect balance as the MCU’s new Wolverine, and would pay off one of the longest-held fan casts regarding the character.

2) Saoirse Ronan as Jean Grey

As one of Marvel’s most powerful telepaths, Jean Grey is a key figure in the X-Men. One of the comics’ original members of the team, Jean’s story has been one of the most substantial in the comics, and she also played a prominent role in both timelines of the Fox movie franchise. Casting an actor to follow the performances of Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner may not be easy, but there are several strong contenders for the role.

Of all the names suggested for the MCU’s Jean Grey, Saoirse Ronan is one of the best fits for the character. Over her already incredibly successful career, Ronan has delivered a number of outstanding dramatic performances, but has also flexed her comedic chops on occasion. Ronan is an obvious choice for the role due to the sheer range of her acting talent, making her a performer who can be trusted to do justice to some of Marvel’s biggest X-Men stories.

1) Patrick Schwarzenegger as Cyclops

When it comes to X-Men who will be crucial characters in the MCU’s Mutant Saga, there are few castings as important as Cyclops. James Marsden played the role in Fox’s original X-Men trilogy, and though the movies didn’t do him justice, he is confirmed to be returning for Avengers: Doomsday. However, following Marsden and Tye Sheridan’s portrayal of Cyclops in the Fox franchise, the MCU will need to bring in someone new to play the iconic X-Man.

There are some truly exceptional actors who have been suggested for the role, but Patrick Schwarzenegger stands out as the best fit. He boasts the perfect frame and look to play Scott Summers, and even has prior experience in superhero projects after his appearance in The Boys spin-off Gen V. Just a simple glance as Schwarzenegger makes it clear that he’d be a perfect fit for the role, and he’s more than capable of bringing Cyclops to life as a major player in the MCU.

