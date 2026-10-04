Fans Think a Man of Tomorrow Star Just Confirmed Adria Arjona As the DCU’s Wonder Woman, But Did He Really?

In what might be a massive accident, one Man of Tomorrow actor has shared a fan-made poster for the movie, and it could contain a major spoiler. James Gunn has been responding to most of the rumors and theories on social media, and one of these involves the idea that Adria Arjona is playing Wonder Woman in the DC Universe (DCU). These rumors haven’t been denied or confirmed, and that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing about the possibilities. While it isn’t going to be revealed until Gunn or Warner Bros. says something about her casting, there was a fan-made poster that included her on it, and it might have something to it since one of the cast members of Man of Tomorrow shared it.

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Frank Grillo, who plays Rick Flag Sr. in Man of Tomorrow, shared the fan-made poster that includes most of the known cast members on it, with one of them being Arjona as Wonder Woman.

Frank Grillo shares fan-made 'Man of Tomorrow' poster, featuring Adria Arjona as Wonder Woman pic.twitter.com/OmksFBMpRL — Superman Saga News (@SuperSagaNews) October 4, 2026

Is Adria Arjona Playing Wonder Woman in Man of Tomorrow?

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

The Adria Arjona rumors are strong, and a lot of it is thanks to her rise in stardom and her resemblance to Wonder Woman from the comics. There have been some serious rumors about her role in Man of Tomorrow since she was cast in the movie. While Wonder Woman is the fan-favorite casting rumor, there have also been hints that she could be playing the alien queen Maxima instead. While her casting has been announced and confirmed, neither James Gunn nor Warner Bros. has revealed who she is playing in the movie.

Arjona has posted social media posts of her training, making her appearance as a hero or villain almost assured. There are also some interview moments she had, including one moment during an interview where she joked that she left her “lasso of truth” at home, which ties directly into the idea that she is playing Wonder Woman. Now, with Frank Grillo sharing this poster, it really plays into the idea that she is in the movie, unless the actor just didn’t look at the actors on the poster. The poster includes characters already known, including Mr. Terrific, John Stewart, Hawkgirl, Superman, Lex Luthor, Supergirl, Blue Beetle, Jimmy Olsen, Lois Lane, and Rick Flag Sr. The surprise is Wonder Woman appearing in it as well.

Man of Tomorrow comes out in 2027, and the news is that Blue Beetle is making his return to Gunn’s DCU after making his debut before Gunn started his own production. It is also interesting that John Stewart will show up in the movie after his breakout appearance on the Lanterns series on Disney+. The only photo in the poster not confirmed is Arjona as Wonder Woman, although the actress is cast in a mysterious role in the movie.

Do you want to see Adria Arjona playing Wonder Woman in Man of Tomorrow, or do you think she might be playing someone else? Let us know in the comments below.