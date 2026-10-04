James Gunn Confirms He’s Already Writing His Next DCU Film As Man of Tomorrow Crossed a Major Milestone

James Gunn remains very open with fans about what is happening with the DC Universe, and he is always around to answer questions on Threads. Gunn has overseen the DCU through two movies and three TV series, with a third movie coming this month, since taking over the franchise with Peter Safran. While Superman was a critical success and Supergirl was a box office disappointment, many fans are waiting to see what is next in hopes that the project will pick up where Superman left off. That said, there is no word on what Gunn will do after Man of Tomorrow, which comes out in 2027 and is in the post-production phase of the filmmaking process. In a recent interaction with fans on Threads, Gunn hinted that something is coming.

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A fan asked Gunn on Threads if he is ready to write his next film or if he is waiting. Gunn surprisingly said, “Already in it. I had to do something while I was waiting for the assembly!!” This came only hours after someone asked if the assembly cut for Man of Tomorrow was complete, and Gunn said, “Yep!”

James Gunn Working on Next Script While Finishing Man of Tomorrow

Image courtesy of DC Studios

For fans unaware of the term, the assembly cut is the first raw, unedited chronological draft of a film in which the footage is put in order without polish, finished sound, or finished visual effects. This is done so the director can see what the movie looks like and how it is paced. This is usually where the director might realize some reshoots might be needed, or some more work might need to be done when it comes to the ordering of the scenes. It is the first of several editing steps, but it is just the start. When someone claimed on Threads that this means the teaser should be out within two months, Gunn said not to count on that.

However, Gunn has always prided himself on being a filmmaker and writer who doesn’t like to sit around doing nothing. As he said, he didn’t want to wait for the assembly cut, so he started working on his next script. There is no telling what this script is for. Since Gunn is mostly working on Superman movies and, so far, has hired others to work on the surrounding DCU projects, this might be his work on the next movie in his Superman Saga. The script could be for anything, but it would be nice to know that things are rolling along smoothly in the DCU, especially considering the recent changes at Warner Bros.

There was news yesterday that Skydance owner David Ellison met with Gunn and Safran on the Man of Tomorrow set and signed off on a full 10-year plan that the two had pitched for the DCU. As with everything, these are rumors, and nothing is for sure until Gunn or Skydance actually announces it. It all might come down to the success of Man of Tomorrow next year, so Gunn preparing for the future is a good sign, but the future remains cloudy.