Fantastic Beasts 3 Star Eddie Redmayne Describes How Filming Changed Due to COVID-19

Production is underway for the upcoming third Fantastic Beasts movie, having previously had to press pause like so many other movies due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like the other films that had to stop filming though there's a series of precautions and safety measures in place. While appearing in a new interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, franchise star and Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne opened up about how the production is working under the current conditions and how it compared to the one day of filming they had under their belt before the quarantine lockdown.

"Well we had done a day of shooting before COVID-19 really hit the U.K. proper. So we started on a Friday and then on a Sunday night we were all told to go home," Redmayne said. "And then just a few weeks ago we started again and it’s a different world. But we’re so lucky to be back in work and it’s interesting. Film crews are amazing people and they’re very adaptable people. So, we there's a lot of testing, you know we’re in bubbles and we’re all masked, but it’s been kind of... To begin with I thought 'How is this going to be?' and it's actually been kind of great. So it’s nice to be back at work and I feel very lucky."

The full title for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 has not been revealed as of yet, but it will see the return of Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling as its screenwriter, joined for the first time in this prequel series by Harry Potter screenwriter Steve Kloves. The pair will also produce the film alongside four-time Harry Potter executive producer Lionel Wigram, and Wizarding World franchise producer David Heyman. David Yates will once again direct.

Little is known about the plot of the third movie but we do know that it will move the action at least partially to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, marking yet another international adventure for the series after the first two films visited the United States and Paris.

The new film from Warner Bros. will also see ther tuern of Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone, and seemingly Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald. They will also be reunited with Professor Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks (Jessica Williams) as she has a bigger role in this sequel. There's a rumor that classic Harry Potter character Hagrid will make an appearance.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently set to be released on November 12, 2021.