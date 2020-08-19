Fantastic Beasts 3 to Resume Production in September

✖

Production on Fantastic Beasts 3 was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but after a nearly six-month delay, it the next film set in the magical world of Harry Potter is gearing up to get back to work. According to a new report from Variety, Warner Bros. is looking to resume production on Fantastic Beasts 3 in the U.K. in September. The update comes along with a report that production will also resume on another eagerly anticipated Warner Bros. project, the Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman which is also set to restart production in September.

When production does resume on Fantastic Beasts 3, it will be with safety protocols in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as well as tolls to help report breaches in those protocols. It was reported in July that Warner Bros. had created an anonymous reporting system in Europe that will allow members of the cast and crew to on projects to alert senior management if they witness malpractice regarding coronavirus safety measures.

The studio will also go into production on Fantastic Beasts 3 with some experience dealing with the "new normal" of film production during the pandemic. Warner Bros. has already started production on The Matrix 4 in Berlin with safety protocols in place, protocols that star Keanu Reeves described as "thoughtful" and "effective".

"It's great. It's an honor to be working. I'm in Berlin, you can hear the sirens." Reeves said in a recent interview. "You know, there's some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place. The rhythm of filmmaking has not been really impacted or interrupted."

At this time there aren't many details about Fantastic Beasts 3, including its full title and plot, but we do know the story's action will move, at least partially, to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, expanding the series' international adventures after the first two films visited the United States and Paris.

The film will see the return of Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander with Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone, and seemingly Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald. They will also be reunited with Professor Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks (Jessica Williams) as she has a bigger role in this sequel.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently set to be released on November 12, 2021.

