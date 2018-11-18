‘Fantastic Beasts’: Jude Law Says World Is Ready For An Openly Gay Dumbledore

This weekend, the Wizarding World expanded a bit more as Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald went live. The sequel introduced fans to a younger Albus Dumbledore, and actor Jude Law says thinks the world is ready to meet the man in all his open sexuality.

Recently, the British actor sat down with NY Times to talk about his steps into the Harry Potter series. It was there Law stressed the world could do with a gay children’s icon, and he did not hold back his opinion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think the world is ready for it, and if it isn’t, it bloody well should be,” the actor said.

Of course, fans of Harry Potter will know what Law’s comments are in reference to. While Dumbledore never directly addressed his sexuality, author JK Rowling informed fans after the Harry Potter novels ended that the wizard was a gay man. In fact, Dumbledore had been in a relationship with Gellert Grindelwald, one of the most powerful Dark Wizards of all-time. The announcement was met with surprise way back in 2007, but it has since become an accepted part of canon.

Still, controversy did arise when it was announced a young Dumbledore would appear in Fantastic Beasts. After it was made clear the wizard’s romance with Grindelwald would not be a focus in this sequel, some fans questioned whether the franchise was trying to shallowly placate LGBTQ fans with implicit representation. However, in his recent interview, Law goes into why The Crimes of Grindelwald didn’t feel the need to explore the pair’s relationship.

“Put it this way: This film is not about his homosexuality, nor does his sexuality define him. But that relationship is certainly a defining element of who he is and what he’s about,” the actor explained.

“I also don’t think he’s someone who has given his heart or his soul to many people. The aftermath of their relationship left him reeling, and he’s packed his heart in ice, to be honest, and no one’s quite thawed it.”

According to Law, Dumbledore hasn’t brought up his heart-wrenching romance for a rather relatable reason; The man is still broken over the breakup. The bond Dumbledore shared with Grindelwald was an intense one, and it has soured greatly thanks to the duo’s opposing ideology. Now, the powerful wizards are the only ones capable of stopping the other, a fact that pushes Dumbledore in all the wrong places. Perhaps future films in Fantastic Beasts will go deeper into the pair’s early romance, but it looks like Law is okay to put that on the back burner. For now, both the wizard and muggle words are in danger thanks to Grindelwald, and Dumbledore must find the key to preventing an all-out war.

So, what do you make of Law’s explanation? Do you agree? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!