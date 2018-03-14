‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Poster Released

Following on the heels of the trailer release, Warner Bros. today released a poster for Fantastic Beasts: The rimes of Grindelwald, the second installment of the Harry Potter prequel series.

You can check it out below.

#FantasticBeasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald arrives in theaters November 16. pic.twitter.com/F3OpkjD2fV — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) March 13, 2018

After a slew of official stills from the movie, and plenty of casting controversy, Warner Bros. finally revealed the first footage from the highly anticipated sequel today.

The studio released a short video yesterday announcing that the first teaser trailer for the film was coming sometime today.

Unlike the first Fantastic Beasts movie, the sequel won’t be taking place in New York City. This time, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his cohorts will take the adventure across the pond to Europe. Certain photos from the film have confirmed that at least part of the adventure takes place in France.

Redmayne is joined by returning cast members Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Suodl, and Zoe Kravitz. Johnny Depp, who made a brief appearance at the end of the first Fantastic Beasts movie, will be reprising his role as the infamous wizard Gellert Grindelwald. Joining the cast for the first time is Jude Law, who will portray a young version of beloved Hogwarts professor Albus Dumbledore.

Fans of the Harry Potter franchise know that the stories of Dumbledore and Grindelwald are intertwined since they were in a relationship for some time. However, director David Yates caused a bit of an uproar amongst fans when he said the film might not be directly addressing that relationship.

“Not explicitly,” Yates responded when asked if the film would deal with Dumbledore’s sexuality. “But I think all the fans are aware of that. He had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men. They fell in love with each other’s ideas, and ideology and each other.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to hit theaters on November 16.

