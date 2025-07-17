Fantastic Four Director Addresses Abandoned Star Trek Film (Could It Still Happen?)

Over the past few years, Paramount has tried numerous times to return to the Star Trek franchise on the big screen. The studio had successfully launched a reboot of the long-running sci-fi franchise with J.J. Abrams’ 2009’s Star Trek, but after 2016’s Star Trek Beyond, the franchise has been in a state of uncertainty. With the studio eager to get back to the Enterprise, Paramount has hired various directors to helm the project over the years, including Matt Shakman, who ultimately left the film to direct Fantastic Four for Marvel Studios. Now, Shakman briefly talks about that Star Trek movie, and whether or not it could still come to fruition with another director.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to Variety, Shakman revealed that in the Spring of 2022, the director decided to take meetings with Marvel Studios for Fantastic Four, despite stages having been built for Star Trek 4 and crew having been hired. As the director explains, though, by the Summer of 2022, everything seemingly changed. The stages were torn down, and the crew was fired, but most notably, the story had changed drastically. The director, however, wasn’t willing to fully note what his Star Trek 4 would have entailed, despite having left the project. Only stating, “The core idea, I think, remains the same. I really hope they get a chance to make that movie.”

Matt Shakman was initially hired to direct Star Trek 4 for Paramount in July 2021. He was meant to direct the sequel from a screenplay by Captain Marvel writers Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. He was hired after three other directors had been brought on board to direct Star Trek titles for the studio. Toby Haynes (Andor) was initially set to work on an origin film for Paramount. The studio then hired S.J. Clarkson to direct Star Trek 4, but she ultimately left the project and went on to direct Madame Web for Sony. Noah Hawley was then brought in, before Shakman was ultimately hired. Since his departure, Paramount has not brought on another director for the film.

In March of last year, Paramount did hire a new writer for Star Trek 4. Steve Yockey was hired by Paramount to pen the screenplay for Star Trek 4, although no further details have been revealed since Yockey’s hiring. Yockey has built quite a vast resume over the years, having worked on The Flight Attendant for Max, Awkward for MTV, Supernatural for CW, and Scream for MTV. With the hiring of Yockey, it seems that the current iteration of Star Trek 4 will be something different from what Shakman was on board to direct.

It remains to be seen whether or not Star Trek 4 ever does make it out of production. Especially given the film’s countless delays and changes behind the scenes. However, Shakman — and the stars of Paramount’s Star Trek reboot — seem keen to see the story come to life someway, somehow. For now, the first three films of Paramount’s Star Trek reboot can be streamed on Peacock, along with an impressive selection of critically acclaimed television shows including Star Wars: Discovery, Star Wars: Strange New Worlds, and Star Wars: Lower Decks.