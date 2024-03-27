Star Trek 4 Finds New Writer With Acclaimed HBO Series Creator

The co-creator of a hit HBO series is penning the next installment of Star Trek. It's been a journey for Paramount Pictures and Bad Robot Productions to find someone to write Star Trek 4, cycling through a couple of different options. The sequel to 2016's Star Trek Beyond thought it found its creative team in the form of director Matt Shakman (WandaVision), and screenwriters Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser) and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel). However, Shakman stepped down to direct Marvel Studio's reboot of the Fantastic Four, causing Paramount to pull Star Trek 4 from its release schedule. Now, a new writer for Star Trek 4 has been found.

Variety reports Steve Yockey is being tapped to write the untitled Star Trek 4 for Paramount. Yockey was one of the creatives behind the hit Max series The Flight Attendant for HBO, back when Max was simply known by HBO Max. Yockey's resume also includes MTV's Awkward and Scream, and The CW's Supernatural. One of his next projects is the upcoming Netflix series Dead Boy Detectives, based on the DC comic of the same name that's a spinoff of The Sandman.

Stark Trek 4 billed as final chapter of trilogy

Along with Star Trek 4 being back on the table, another Star Trek reboot is also in the works. This new Star Trek is reportedly an origin story for the fabled franchise, but fans still want to see a continuation of the Star Trek featuring Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, and Zachary Quinto. Star Trek 4 is being referred to as "the final chapter" in the series, meaning one last ride for the cast of the rebooted Star Trek series.

"I wrote a couple drafts of that before I had to leave for Pet Sematary. And it was originally, the seed of the idea came from J.J. himself, who's such a creatively generous person, and it was amazing collaborating with him," Lindsey Beer previously shared with ComicBook.com about Star Trek 4. "And it was very sad to leave our Zoom sessions to focus on [Pet Sematary: Bloodlines], but this was my baby, so I had to prioritize."

Hopefully, with Steve Yockey attached to Star Trek 4, the cast can be reassembled for one final sendoff.