Fantastic Four: First Steps Budget Revealed (& It Continues an MCU Trend)

Like most blockbusters, Marvel Cinematic Universe installments aren’t cheap to make, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps is no exception. Ahead of the film’s release in theaters later this month, its production budget has reportedly been revealed. A piece in Variety detailing director Matt Shakman and the filmmaker’s career notes that First Steps has “a budget north of $200 million.” That figure is presumably what the movie cost before marketing expenses are factored in. It’s also in line with budgets for other recent MCU movies, such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Deadpool & Wolverine, both of which also cost $200 million.

$200 million isn’t exactly pocket change, but The Fantastic Four: First Steps was considerably cheaper to make than The Marvels, which was budgeted at $270 million. First Steps also, understandably, cost less than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($250 million), which was the last sequel in one of the MCU’s most lucrative sub-franchises.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is actually the most expensive of Marvel’s three 2025 big-screen releases. Both Thunderbolts* and Captain America: Brave New World cost $180 million to produce. The smaller budget didn’t help either at the box office, however, as both underperformed. In the aftermath of Thunderbolts*, some people feel Marvel will considering a change in their film strategy moving forward.

Marvel and Disney have given First Steps an extensive marketing push, which includes livestreaming the premiere event early next week. Positioned as one of the Mouse House’s summer tentpoles and a key release within the larger framework of the Multiverse Saga, Marvel is going the extra mile to raise awareness and generate excitement for the reboot. The Fantastic Four are already confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Once an unstoppable force at the box office, the MCU’s reputation has taken a bit of a hit in the years since Avengers: Endgame. The latest Marvel release is no longer a guarantee to be a commercial success, meaning its imperative to keep production costs in check. A more contained budget puts the film in a better position to turn a profit. While The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the costliest MCU movie this year in terms of budget, it seems Marvel has learned lessons from bombs like The Marvels and have made an effort to not let expenses spiral out of control. $200 million is a fairly standard figure for big movies like this, which are defined by their large scale and elaborate visual effects work.

It’ll be interesting to see how First Steps fares at the box office. The film is opening on the heels of Jurassic World Rebirth and Superman, both of which proved to be popular draws. With a $200 million price tag, First Steps doesn’t need to break any records in order to become profitable, so as long as it has a strong opening amidst stiff competition, it should do well for the long haul. It’s the last true, major studio tentpole of the summer, meaning it should have a clear runway over August and will hopefully reverse Marvel’s box office fortunes.