Fantastic Four Star Joseph Quinn Knows How He'll Get Into His Big Role

Joseph Quinn reveals how he plans to prepare himself for his role as the Human Torch in The Fantastic Four. Fans had been waiting to find out who would be starring in Marvel Studios' version of the Fantastic Four ever since Disney regained the franchise in its acquisition of 20th Century Fox. The Fantastic Four cast was officially revealed in February, with Quinn joining Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing). Quinn will be playing the FF's resident hothead, Johnny Storm / Human Torch, and recently discussed his game plan for how he'll "Flame On!"

During a recent appearance, Joseph Quinn was asked if there's anything specific he's doing to prepare to play the Human Torch in The Fantastic Four. He responded, "I'm setting myself on fire. For real. Every day." Of course, he had a smile on his face while saying this, meaning he wouldn't literally turn himself into a fireball. Quinn can rely on movie magic to make that happen on the big screen.

Joseph Quinn says that he’ll be setting himself on fire every day to prepare for filming for ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR’. 😂 pic.twitter.com/mj2oVHGMkv — Fantastic Four Updates (@F4Update) April 6, 2024

Marvel reveals new Fantastic Four poster

Marvel Comics celebrated 4-4 Day with a new look at The Fantastic Four. The first FF movie under Marvel Studios has a star-studded cast, with the studio announcing Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Josephn Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will portray Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing, respectively. There's been a lot of anticipation for a new Fantastic Four movie, with Marvel's First Family set to become the new faces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the departures of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson

Artwork released by Marvel features Human Torch creating the Fantastic Four symbol in the air, with the artwork reading, "Happy 4-4 Day!" A link on the post takes viewers to a 404 Page Not Found message, but if you look closely, there is a QR code on Herbie the Robot's body, which then takes you to a listing of Fantastic Four comics to read on Marvel Unlimited.

Marvel's Fantastic Four casts its Silver Surfer

Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot has just added another major player. On Wednesday, reports confirmed that Julia Garner has joined the cast of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four, as the Shalla-Bal incarnation of Silver Surfer. Garner has won three Emmy Awards for her work as Ruth Langmore on Ozark, as well as a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Anna Delvey on Inventing Anna.

Created by Stan Lee and John Buscema in 1968's Silver Surfer #1, Shalla-Bal is initially established as the Empress of the planet Zenn-La, as well as the love interest of Norrin Radd / Silver Surfer. When Norrin was banished to Earth by Galactus, Shanna became a pawn in a conspiracy against him, briefly being brainwashed by Mephisto into believing she is a human woman from Latveria. Simultaneously, Galactus began to destroy the planet of Zenn-La, and Norrin gave Shalla part of the Power Cosmic by the end of the story so she could help restore it to its former glory.

Photo credit Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images for BFI