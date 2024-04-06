Fantastic Four: Human Torch Star Joseph Quinn Teases Movie's "Brilliant Vision"

The Fantastic Four star Joseph Quinn is teasing Matt Shakman's "brilliant vision" for the Marvel movie. The Stranger Things actor hit Facts Comic-Con to talk about his work and share his preparation for The Fantastic Four. When asked about the MCU feature, Quinn said that it was a "no brainer" to sign up for the movie. Shakman's pitch must have been absolutely stellar for the young actor to be so enthused by it. The star also had some jokes about lighting himself on fire for days on end to prepare for the role of Johnny Storm. Check out what else he had to say down below!

"It's mad. I'm really excited! I still can't believe it. We have a great gang" Quinn began. (Credit to @Pajaritobluu for snagging the clip!) "When I spoke to Matt, the director, he had a brilliant vision for this, and the gang that we have, it was an easy decision. I definitely wanted to be a part of it."

joseph talking about the f4 audition and if he’s doing anything special for the role pic.twitter.com/eMO7I8b33z — essy (@pajaritobluu) April 6, 2024

When pressed about the preparation for the role, the Fantastic Four star had some jokes, "I'll be setting myself on fire for real, every day. Yeah, gotta feel it, you know?"

Matt Shakman's Approach To The Fantastic Four

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

You'll find that a common thread between all the Fantastic Four stars and director is their praise of how new the film feels. Matt Shakman is the man behind the camera for The Fantastic Four. He told Collider that the upcoming MCU blockbuster would be very different from everything that came before it. Make no mistake about it, this project represents a big swing for the MCU. All that smoke around the movie being a 1960s period piece seems more likely than ever.

"It's different in so many ways," Shakman told the outlet. "I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

Keeping The Casting A Secret

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

It seems that all four of the main actors have known they were going to be The Fantastic Four for a while. Ebon Moss-Bachrach is The Thing/Ben Grimm. He went on Jimmy Kimmel's show around awards season and had to talk about the MCU movie. The Bear star actually revealed that The Thing wouldn't be a practical design this time around. He referenced the 200s Fantastic Four movies and his predecessor.

"In the past, I think they've done a suit. Michael Chiklis wore a suit that apparently was really uncomfortable, and it's kind of... we're past that," Moss-Bachrach recalled. "It's a little kind of cosplay, kind of amateur that kind of stuff now with the technology we have."

Yeah, the FX comedy star has known he was going to be The Thing for months. "No, I found out at the beginning of August," he shared when asked about the casting process in the MCU. "I was taking a walk in the city... this was in the middle of the writer's strike and I got a call from my agent. I wasn't thinking about work at all. They said, 'They asked you to play The Thing.' I was so shocked."

Do you like his casting as The Human Torch? Let us know down in the comments!