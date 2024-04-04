Fantastic Four: Marvel Celebrates 4-4 Day With Human Torch Artwork

Marvel Comics is celebrating 4-4 Day with a new look at The Fantastic Four. The first FF movie under Marvel Studios has a star-studded cast, with the studio announcing Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Josephn Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will portray Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing, respectively. There's been a lot of anticipation for a new Fantastic Four movie, with Marvel's First Family set to become the new faces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the departures of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson. With today marking April 4th (4/4), we get to see the Human Torch take flight.

Artwork released by Marvel features Human Torch creating the Fantastic Four symbol in the air, with the artwork reading, "Happy 4-4 Day!" A link on the post takes viewers to a 404 Page Not Found message, but if you look closely, there is a QR code on Herbie the Robot's body, which then takes you to a listing of Fantastic Four comics to read on Marvel Unlimited.