Fantastic Four: Does Marvel's Human Torch Poster Confirm The Movie Is Set in Another Universe?

The cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Fantastic Four was finally announced back in February, and MCU fans are eager to find out more about the long-awaited film. The movie will star Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. One big question on everyone's mind is when are where the new film will take place. The first teaser poster released for the movie suggested a 1960s setting, and the latest poster has fans questioning if the movie will be set in the "Sacred Timeline" of the franchise.

The poster that was released yesterday shows Johnny Storm flying over a city, but at a closer look, it's not the normal New York where the team usually lives. Screen Rant's Rob Keyes likened the setting to Disney's Tomorrowland while others are convinced it's a confirmation that the movie is set in an alternate timeline. Meanwhile, Leo Rydel of Geekly Gods compared the city to The Jetsons, which is an interesting connection considering the animated series took place in the future while airing in the 1960s.

A futuristic 1960s in an alternate timeline is certainly a cool idea. However, we can't forget that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) made a comment in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness about Reed Richard "charting in the '60s," implying that the dynamic foursome did exist in the main MCU timeline. Take a look at the poster below, and tell us your theories in the comments:

When Is Fantastic Four Being Released?

Matt Shakman is directing Fantastic Four, which is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025. Shakman has previously said that the reboot will be much from previous attempts to bring Marvel's first family to life on the big screen,

"It's different in so many ways. I wish I could be specific," Shakman said. "I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

Stay tuned for more updates about Fantastic Four.