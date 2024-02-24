The Fantastic Four: Ebon Moss-Bachrach Teases The Thing's Costume, Talks Cast Group Chat

After years of speculation, the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Fantastic Four was finally announced last week. The upcoming film is set to star Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. This week, Moss-Bachrach appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and spoke about his upcoming Marvel debut. During the interview, the actor revealed his version of The Thing will be motion capture, and said the character's signature catchphrase, "It's clobberin' time."

"In the past, I think they've done a suit. Michael Chiklis wore a suit that apparently was really uncomfortable, and it's kind of... we're past that," Moss-Bachrach explained. "It's a little kind of cosplay, kind of amateur that kind of stuff now with the technology we have."

"No, I found out at the beginning of August," he added when asked about being cast in the MCU. "I was taking a walk in the city... this was in the middle of the writer's strike and I got a call from my agent. I wasn't thinking about work at all. They said, 'They asked you to play The Thing.' I was so shocked."

"There is a group text," Moss-Bachrach revealed when asked if he's met the cast. "Pedro started [it] a couple of days ago ... everyone has said something ... everyone put a little image, gif, or sticker. So people are invested. No one is being coy."

Kimmel also asked Moss-Bachrach about the rumors that the movie will be set in the 1960s, but the actor didn't confirm or deny the setting. "That image does seem to be '60s themed," he agreed when Kimmel pulled out the poster. You can watch the full interview below:

When Is Fantastic Four Being Released?

Matt Shakman is directing Fantastic Four, which is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025. Shakman has previously said that the reboot will be much from previous attempts to bring Marvel's first family to life on the big screen,

"It's different in so many ways. I wish I could be specific," Shakman said. "I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

Are you excited about the Fantastic Four cast? Tell us in the comments!