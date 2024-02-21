Marvel's Fantastic Four Reportedly Adds New Writer

Marvel's The Fantastic Four has reportedly added a new writer to polish the script. The Hollywood Reporter wrote that Eric Pearson has joined the MCU project. The Marvel Studios veteran has worked on Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow. In the THR article, they point out that he has a bit of a reputation among Marvel brass for getting projects to completion. As there is a ton of internal and external pressure surrounding The Fantastic Four, it is crucial that the script is tight and things are very buttoned up with this production. Marvel's First Family have remained a fan-favorite and this could be a chance for Phase 5 to make a big statement.

While initial reception to Black Widow wasn't as effusive as some previous entries, Thor: Ragnarok is widely regarded as one of the MCU's best movies. Taika Waititi was credited with basically saving the Thor franchise as a whole. Pearson's touch should bring in some humor and heart that observers would argue are critical to The Fantastic Four as characters. THR's report also mentions that Marvel Studios is still searching for some actors and characters to act as anchors for The Multiverse Saga in the same way that Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans did for The Infinity Saga that proceeded it.

Fantastic Four Finally Gets A Cast

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Valentine's Day brought quite a surprise as Marvel Studios announced the forecast for The Fantastic Four. In a fun piece of concept art, fans were introduced to Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. While these names are rumored for months as the probable members of the team, it was still wild to see everything rendered out in front of the world.

After the announcement was made, Pascal took time on social media to celebrate with fans. His inclusion in the Marvel Studios film was spoiled a bit by the SAG Foundation a couple days before hand. Despite that, there was still a lot of fan buzz on the 14th surrounding the fan–favorite Marvel team. Some of his costars also took the social media to celebrate the occasion. It's one big love fest for the MCU just months after they were broad proclamations that the brand was crashing down around the weight of its own expectations.

How Will The Fantastic Four Switch It Up?

(Photo: Photo by NASA/Interim Archives/Getty Images)

As a result of the surprise release, fans have been pouring over that concept art for clues about what's coming for The Fantastic Four. Tons of observers have keyed in on the fact that Marvel Studios seems to be aiming for a period piece with this movie. Ben Grimm is reading a copy of what looks like LIFE magazine from 1963. The costumes chosen for The Fantastic Four also have fans suspecting we're looking at an earlier time period for the team as well. Director Matt Shakman has been hinting at some big changes for the movie. He told Collider that this MCU entry really would be different in unexpected ways.

"It's different in so many ways," Shakman told them. "I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

Do you think this change will be good for The Fantastic Four? Let us know down in the comments!