Fast 9: Vin Diesel Breaks Silence On Space Rumors

Vin Diesel is finally speaking on those Fast 9 rumors - if only to say he's not going to spoil the surprise. During a recent interview, Diesel was asked directly if Fast 9 will be taking fans into space, as leaks have revealed. The actor wouldn't give a direct answer but indicated that director Justin Lin and the crew weren't above doing something that wild: "No spoilers over here," Diesel told EW. "I will say that Justin is one of those think outside of the box directors. I'd put nothing past him and he will thoroughly play with whatever is plausible to incorporate into the story."

The 'Fast 9 in space' rumor got started last summer when Fast and Furious star Ludacris kind made the leak himself, during an interview. When the interviewer joked about there one day being a Fast and Furious: In Space movie, Ludacris not-so-subtly hinted that it might not be such a joke:

"You just said something very important," Ludacris said to Jess Cagle. "I will say that you are very intuitive, cause you said something right, but I'm not going to give it away."

Well, after Ludacris made a soft confirmation that Fast 9 was going into space, his co-star Michelle Rodriguez outright let the cat out of the bag, when she sat down to talk with Jess Cagle:

"Oh, no way. How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man," said Rodriguez. "When a movie doesn't come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that!"

Not only did Rodriguez give hard confirmation that Fast 9 will be going into space - she dropped details on who will (or will not) be involved in that milestone feat in car race culture:

"I'm not lucky enough to hit space, but we did get a female writer and showed a lot of love, I think, on this one," Rodriguez continued. "Thanks to, you know, thanks to Justin Lin. We were able to, to find a little bit more attention and love for the girls in the movie. And so I'm really hopeful that that, that shows through in the final product."

With all of that on the table, it's kind of silly for Vin Diesel to try and maintain the air of "mystery" about this absurd stunt coming fans' way. However, Vin Diesel is and always has been a fan-service star, and no matter what's been leaked online, he wants to preserve the Fast 9 experience for those fans who are not yet spoiled.

Then again, most viewers weren't too thrilled with the absurd stunt of Diesel's Dom Toretto doing a Tarzan swing off a cliff while driving a car - so going into space? That may just be the point where Fast & Furious truly jumps the shark.