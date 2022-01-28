Jason Momoa Reportedly In Talks To Star In Fast And Furious 10

Jason Momoa is in talks to play a villain in Fast and Furious 10. According to a Hollywood Reporter piece, the Aquaman star will be joining the Fast Franchise for the final stretch of road if the negotiations pan out. Justin Lin is still attached as a director after his beloved return to the series in F9. Also along for another trip around the track are Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson and Michelle Rodriguez. In a surprising turn, Charlize Theron is also expected to be back in the driver’s seat for these final installments as well. A lot has been made about the setting and scope of Fast 10. But, adding Aquaman as a baddie would probably tip the scales for a lot of fans.

Back in 2021, one beloved Fast cast member told the fans that they would not be back for the final adventure. Dwayne Johnson has been a common request among viewers to appear in the last movie. But, he told CNN that the chances of that happening weren’t exactly stellar.

“I told [Diesel] directly that I would not be returning to the franchise,” Johnson told CNN last year. “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return,” Johnson said. “Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”

If that makes you sad, don’t worry, The Rock isn’t done with the entire Fast Saga. As we all know, Hobbs & Shaw was successful and there are still plans to explore his character if the opportunity presents itself.

“My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible franchise with gratitude and grace,” Johnson continued. “It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I’m confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience… I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”

