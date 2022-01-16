Is John Cena Returning for Fast & Furious 10?

John Cena reveals his hopes to return to the Fast & Furious franchise as the 10th chapter in the Fast Saga gears up for production. Cena made his Fast debut as Jakob Toretto, the estranged brother of Mia (Jordana Brewster) and Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel), in last summer’s F9. Now starring in the HBO Max Original series Peacemaker, where he reprises his superhero role from The Suicide Squad, Cena confirms he wants to get back behind the wheel for Universal’s Fast & Furious 10.

“I’ll change my peace sign to crossing my fingers. I can tell you this: You probably won’t see me in Fast 10 dressed like [Peacemaker],” Cena told Good Morning America when asked about returning to the blockbuster series. “I really hope you see me in Fast 10. I know they’re gearing up for production, and I would love nothing more than to return to the franchise. I’m a big fan myself.”

Disavowed by the Torettos after the death of patriarch Jack Toretto (J.D. Pardo), Jakob makes peace with his family in F9 after going rogue as an ex-agent of Mr. Nobody’s (Kurt Russell). In 2020, Cena said he would be “grateful for a place at the table” as part of the Fast family hitting the road one last time in a two-part finale.

Cena hoped to throw down in a rematch with former WWE rival Dwayne Johnson in Fast 10, but Johnson confirmed last month he “would not be returning to the franchise” because of his Fast feud with Diesel.

“I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return,” the Luke Hobbs actor told CNN, adding, “I’m confident in the Fast universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience… I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”

Universal Pictures has dated the untitled Fast & Furious 10 to race into theaters on May 19, 2023. Part 2 is planned with returning franchise director Justin Lin.