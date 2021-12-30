Dwayne Johnson Refuses Fast & Furious 10 Return, Slams Vin Diesel for Public Plea

Dwayne Johnson has publicly refused Vin Diesel’s invitation to appear in Fast and Furious 10. The Black Adam star also slammed Diesel for trying to use a public plea to persuade him to make a return to the Fast & Furious franchise. The two stars have had a running feud dating back to 2017’s Fate of the Furious, with Johnson eventually leaving to start his own spinoff with Jason Statham titled Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Now during a recent interview, Dwayne Johnson has gone on the record to shoot down any chances for a Luke Hobbs reunion with Dominic Toretto.

“I told [Diesel] directly that I would not be returning to the franchise,” Johnson said to CNN during an expansive interview reflecting on his career in 2021. “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return,” Johnson said. “Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”

However, Johnson isn’t down on the entire Fast & Furious franchise, as he also wished his former co-stars and crew members well as they bring their story to an end.

“My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible franchise with gratitude and grace,” Johnson added. “It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I’m confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience… I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”

Vin Diesel’s public plea to Dwayne Johnson came in the form of an Instagram post in November. While Diesel may have had pure intentions with the post, Johnson clearly saw it another way. It doesn’t appear to be an instance of two stars attempting to fool the audience to drum up attention.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” Diesel wrote. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

