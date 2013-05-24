Fast and Furious Fans Still Don't Understand This Scene Between The Rock and Vin Diesel

✖

After a long wait, F9 is finally expected to drop in theatres this summer. It was announced last year that the Fast & Furious movies, which began back in 2001, would be coming to an end after the 11th movie. However, with three more movies to look forward to and nine movies behind us (including the spin-off, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), there will always be Fast & Furious content to bring us joy. In fact, a moment from Fast & Furious 6 went viral this week after Twitter user @lilyeIiz made a hilarious observation.

"Watched Fast & Furious 6 last night and absolutely cannot stop thinking about the weird perspective in this scene," she wrote. The scene in question features Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson having an awkwardly placed conversation. The OP even added a poll that asks, "Were Vin Diesel and The Rock in the same place at the same time to film this scene?" Over 23,000 people voted and over 83% agreed the answer is "no." You can check out the scene in question and the poll below:

"Well, kind of because that's always what was discussed," Diesel previously said of ending the movies. "Even as far back as 2012, 2013, it was something that Pablo [Walker] and I would discuss, finishing on the 10th one ... That just always felt right. And being a part of the Marvel franchise, seeing that possibility that when you have that much story you can end with two films. It was something that we'd talked about that became real. It's just been such a wonderful, wonderful run, and we'd always envisioned that 10 would be the farewell, the finale, and that is what our story is working towards."

You can check out the official description for F9 here: "Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad)."

F9 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 25th.