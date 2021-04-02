Vin Diesel Addresses The Fast Saga Ending With 10th Movie

✖

The Fast and Furious franchise has been a cornerstone of our popular culture for decades, spawning an increasingly-complex number of sequels and spinoffs. Late last year, it was confirmed that the flagship franchise is set to end with a two-part tenth film, to the surprise of its fans. While we're still a ways out from those films officially being released, franchise star Vin Diesel is speaking out about that creative decision. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Diesel revealed that the plan to end with a tenth installment has been in place for quite some time, and was only bolstered by the success of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Well, kind of because that's always what was discussed. Even as far back as 2012, 2013, it was something that Pablo [Walker] and I would discuss, finishing on the 10th one," Diesel revealed. "That just always felt right. And being a part of the Marvel franchise, seeing that possibility that when you have that much story you can end with two films. It was something that we'd talked about that became real. It's just been such a wonderful, wonderful run, and we'd always envisioned that 10 would be the farewell, the finale, and that is what our story is working towards."

Of course, this news doesn't mean the entire end of the Fast & Furious franchise as a whole, which has spun off into multiple directions since its inception. The franchise still has two additional spinoff films in development - a proper sequel to last years Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and a currently-untitled female-fronted spinoff, which is being written by Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet.

“We are having conversations, we were so happy with how it did,” Hobbs & Shaw producer Hiram Garcia told ComicBook.com late last year. “The studio was extremely happy and there’s been a lot of great conversations just about seeing where things lay out. Obviously [Fast & Furious 9] is on its way. That’s going to do great things. Taking some bits from that, cause it’s all a shared universe and it’s all in the works.”

Outside of that, there's also the animated Netflix series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, and the debut of a long-awaited video game inspired by the franchise.

What do you think of the Fast & Furious franchise preparing to draw to a close with a two-film finale? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!