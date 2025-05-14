Half of the Fast & Furious Movies Are Now Streaming for Free

The Fast & Furious saga has been one of the most bankable film franchises on the globe over the last 25 years, turning the humble racing beginnings of its characters into a planet-saving extravaganza. When the 11th — and presumably final — film in the series will arrive is anybody’s guess, as production has yet to begin on Fast & Furious 11. Fortunately, while the wait continues, the rest of the franchise just got a whole lot easier to watch, with half of the Fast & Furious films now available to stream for free.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Tubi added a slew of popular movies this month, and the list of new arrivals actually included a handful of movies from the Fast & Furious series. Five of the 10 Fast Saga films made their way to Tubi at the beginning of May, though they’re not five consecutive entries in the franchise.
The first three films in the series — The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift — were all added to Tubi as part of the May lineup. The service also added Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7. So the fourth and fifth installments, which are considered the worst and best of the series, are missing from the run that’s available on Tubi.
Even with the blind spots, fans will clearly be excited to watch half of the entire Fast Saga without any kind of streaming subscription. The franchise has rotated on and off of Tubi in years past, so the other entries could show up sooner rather than later.
[RELATED: Every New Streaming Addition in May 2025]
What’s New on Tubi This Month?
You can check out the full lineup of Tubi’s new additions here, but we’ve included a sampling of its May arrivals below.
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
Batman (1989)
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Justice League (2017)
The Flash
The Goonies
Dune (1984)
Ex Machina
Interstellar
Planet of the Apes (1968)
Gladiator
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
28 Weeks Later
Anaconda
Barbarian (2022)
Friday the 13th (2009)
Shrek Forever After
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
A Fistful of Dollars
For a Few Dollars More
The Good, The Bad and the Ugly
Mile 22
Stealth
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
The Patriot
Tomb Raider (2018)
War
A Man Apart
Anna (2019)
Captain Phillips
Clear and Present Danger
Fall
Patriot Games
Savages
Takers (2010)
The Long Kiss Goodnight
Trespass Against Us
Bone Tomahawk
Hang ’em High
Lawless
Slow West