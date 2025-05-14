Half of the Fast & Furious Movies Are Now Streaming for Free

The Fast & Furious saga has been one of the most bankable film franchises on the globe over the last 25 years, turning the humble racing beginnings of its characters into a planet-saving extravaganza. When the 11th — and presumably final — film in the series will arrive is anybody’s guess, as production has yet to begin on Fast & Furious 11. Fortunately, while the wait continues, the rest of the franchise just got a whole lot easier to watch, with half of the Fast & Furious films now available to stream for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tubi added a slew of popular movies this month, and the list of new arrivals actually included a handful of movies from the Fast & Furious series. Five of the 10 Fast Saga films made their way to Tubi at the beginning of May, though they’re not five consecutive entries in the franchise.

The first three films in the series — The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift — were all added to Tubi as part of the May lineup. The service also added Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7. So the fourth and fifth installments, which are considered the worst and best of the series, are missing from the run that’s available on Tubi.

Even with the blind spots, fans will clearly be excited to watch half of the entire Fast Saga without any kind of streaming subscription. The franchise has rotated on and off of Tubi in years past, so the other entries could show up sooner rather than later.

What’s New on Tubi This Month?

You can check out the full lineup of Tubi’s new additions here, but we’ve included a sampling of its May arrivals below.

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Batman (1989)

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Justice League (2017)

The Flash

The Goonies

Dune (1984)

Ex Machina

Interstellar

Planet of the Apes (1968)

Gladiator

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

28 Weeks Later

Anaconda

Barbarian (2022)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Shrek Forever After

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

A Fistful of Dollars

For a Few Dollars More

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

Mile 22

Stealth

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The Patriot

Tomb Raider (2018)

War

A Man Apart

Anna (2019)

Captain Phillips

Clear and Present Danger

Fall

Patriot Games

Savages

Takers (2010)

The Long Kiss Goodnight

Trespass Against Us

Bone Tomahawk

Hang ’em High

Lawless

Slow West