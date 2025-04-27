Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+ & Other Streaming Services in May 2025

With May just around the corner, it’s time to look ahead to see what all of the biggest streaming services have in store for the coming month. Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and Tubi have all announced their new addition lineups for May 2025, giving subscribers the opportunity to see what’s on the way over the next few weeks.
To make things a little easier, we’ve compiled all of those lists into one massive rundown for new streaming titles in May. Every service listed in the paragraph above is included in the list. Pluto TV’s May lineup was far too big on its own to include with the others, but you can check that list out here. Prime Video will be added to the list once the service announces its May titles.
May 1st
NETFLIX
Airport
Airport ’77
Airport 1975
Ali
American Gangster
American Graffiti
Burn After Reading
Constantine
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Dawn of the Dead
Eat Pray Love
The Equalizer 2
Hanna
Home
The Jerk
The Lego Movie
Mid90s
The Mule
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
The Paper Tigers
Past Lives
Sisters
Starship Troopers
The Sugarland Express
Trainwreck
Trolls
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Biggest Fan (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
The Four Seasons — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Rise Up, Sing Out (Shorts) (S2, 7 episodes)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
MAX
100 Foot Wave, Season 3 (HBO Original)
A Haunted House
A Haunted House 2
A Private War
Badman’s Country
Barricade
Broadway Melody of 1940
Carson City
Chronicle
Chronicle: Director’s Cut
Dallas
Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1B (Max Original)
Enter The Dragon
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Fort Dobbs
Fort Worth
Funny People
Hannibal
In the Fade
Inception
Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’Hoole
Lone Star
Lost River
Madagascar
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Megan Leavey
Notting Hill
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
Rachel and the Stranger
Rancho Notorious
Red Tails
Ride, Vaquero!
Riding Shotgun
Rocky Mountain
Royal Wedding
San Antonio
Santa Fe Trail
Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend
Son of Belle Starr
Son of the Mask
Springfield Rifle
Stars in My Crown
Tall in the Saddle
Tall Man Riding
The Band Wagon
The Bounty Hunter
The First Texan
The Goonies
The Kissing Bandit
The Left-Handed Gun
The Man Behind the Gun
The Mortal Storm
The Naked Spur
The Oklahoma Kid
The Oklahoman
The Painted Hills
The Princess Bride
The Shining
The Silence of the Lambs
The Young Guns
They Died with Their Boots On
This Means War
This Means War: Extended Edition
Thunder Over the Plains
Trail Street
Vengeance Valley
Vivacious Lady
We Bought a Zoo
Westbound
Westward the Women
Wichita
Ziegfeld Girl
HULU
Alone Australia: Complete Season 1
The Chicano Squad: Complete Season 1
History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 2
Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 2
James Brown: Say it Loud: Complete Season 1
Jeopardy! Masters: Season 3 Premiere
Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 9 (DUBBED)
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 22
Alienoid
Alienoid 2
Anaconda
Anaconda En Espanol
Attack The Block
Attack the Block En Espanol
Austenland
Austenland En Espanol
Babylon A.D.
Bad Teacher
Bad Teacher En Espanol
Basic
Basic En Espanol
Battle of the Year
Battle Of The Year En Espanol
The Childe
Con Air
Courage Under Fire
Deliver Us From Evil (2020)
Enemy Of The State
Far From the Madding Crowd
The 5th Wave
The 5th Wave En Espanol
The Guardian
Georgia Rule
The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil
Hacksaw Ridge
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
The Infiltrator
The Insider
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa En Espanol
Joy (2015)
The King’s Man
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Little Fockers
The Negotiator
The Power Of One
Maid in Manhattan
Maid in Manhattan En Espanol
Man on Fire
The Marine
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Meet the Spartans
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol En Espanol
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible II En Espanol
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible III En Espanol
Once
Once Upon a Time in America
Prospect
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty
Sex Tape
Sex Tape En Espanol
Shadow (2018)
Spy (2015)
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
Street Kings
Stuber
Super Troopers 2
Take Me Home Tonight
Tears of the Sun
That’s My Boy
The Villainess
The Wailing
The Witch: Subversion
The Witch 2: The Other One
Tropic Thunder
Waitress
Wedding Crashers
PARAMOUNT+
A Very Brady Sequel
Addams Family Values (1993)
Aeon Flux
Atlantic City
Awake
Black Rain
Book Club
Bound
Bride & Prejudice
Bruce Lee, The Legend
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Clueless
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Cursed
Days of Thunder
Dreamland
Drillbit Taylor
Duplex
Erin Brockovich
Extraordinary Measures
Finding Neverland
Flight Of The Intruder
Frank Miller’s Sin Ciity
Freedom Writers
G.I. Jane
Gandhi
Green Book
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Hostage
Hotel for Dogs
I.Q.
In Her Skin
In The Bedroom
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Just Friends
Just Like Heaven
Kate & Leopold
Kingpin
Last Vegas
Life of Pi
Memoirs of a Geisha
Mercy
Minari
Monster Trucks
Nebraska
Norbit
Oldboy
Once Upon a Time in America
Once Upon a Time in The West
Parasite
Patriots Day
Paycheck
Pride
Private Parts
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rango
Rio Grande
Romeo Must Die
Sahara
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Some Kind of Wonderful
Son of Rambow
Southside of You
Spell
Stardust
Terminator: Dark Fate
Texas Rangers
The Addams Family (2019)
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Edge of Seventeen
The Four Feathers
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Last Airbender (2010)
The Last Castle
The Mist
The Prince and Me
The Queen
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
The Two Jakes
The Weather Man
Things We Lost In The Fire
Top Five
Trading Places
We Were Soldiers
Yours, Mine & Ours
The Comeback Trail
PEACOCK
47 Ronin
99 Homes
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Backtrace
Belly
Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk
Billy Madison
Bleeding Steel
Blended
Braven
Bridesmaids
Buffaloed
Carol
The Change-Up
Chinese Zodiac
The Courier
Despicable Me 3
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Georgia Rule
Get Out
Glass
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Happily N’ever After 2: Show White
Here Comes The Boom
The Hunt
Jet Li’s Fearless
Judge Dredd
Kindergarten Cop
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Knocked Up
The Last Stand
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
Letters From Iwo Jima
Life of Pi
Man Up
Memoirs of a Geisha
Minions*
My Cousin Vinny
Neighbors
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
The Notebook
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Paul Blart Mall Cop
Paul Blart Mall Cop 2
Pixels
Public Enemies
Requiem For a Dream
Rough Night
The Rundown
Saving Private Ryan
Schindler’s List
The Secret of Roan Inish
Seventh Son
Snitch
Snow Falling on Cedars
Split
The Town
Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween*
Warcraft
The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi
The Wedding Singer
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Zookeeper
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
TUBI
Moesha
The Shield
Kojak (1973)
Benson (Seasons 1-2)
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
Batman (1989)
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Justice League (2017)
The Flash
The Goonies
Dune (1984)
Ex Machina
Interstellar
Planet of the Apes (1968)
Gladiator
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
28 Weeks Later
Anaconda
Barbarian (2022)
Friday the 13th (2009)
Shrek Forever After
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
A Fistful of Dollars
For a Few Dollars More
The Good, The Bad and the Ugly
Mile 22
Stealth
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
The Patriot
Tomb Raider (2018)
War
After Yang
Black Bear
C’Mon C’Mon
Frances Ha
Krisha
Locke
Mojave
Morris From America
One From the Heart
Ran (1985)
Revenge (2017)
The Eternal Daughter
The Souvenir: Part II
Waves
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
ATL
Baby Boy
Blue Streak
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Dreamgirls
Friday
Next Friday
The Friday After Next
He Got Game
Johnson Family Vacation
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Married to Medicine
Medusa Deluxe
Menace II Society
Rebound (2005)
Single Mom’s Club
The Wiz
Two Can Play at That Game
Vacation Friends
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
American Ultra
But I’m a Cheerleader
Click (2006)
Funny Pages
Jackass: The Movie
Laggies
Like a Boss
Second Act
Single Moms Club
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
The Death of Dick Long
The Last Movie Star
This Is Spinal Tap
You Don’t Mess With the Zohan
Agora
Devotion
Focus
Fury
God’s Creatures
Heartbreak Ridge
Molly’s Game
Tears of the Sun
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Pianist
Warrior (2011)
Bones
Deep Rising
Dark Web: Cicada 3301
Escape Room (2019)
Escape the Field
Legion
Leprechaun
Prey for the Devil
Silent Hill
The Craft
The Monster
Tusk
Mrs. Doubtfire
Open Season (2006)
Open Season 2
Rugrats Go Wild
RV (2006)
Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf
Scooby-Doo’s Arabian Nights
The Addams Family 2
24 Hours to Live
Ender’s Game
Equals
Eva
The 5th Wave
Weird Science
A Man Apart
Anna (2019)
Captain Phillips
Clear and Present Danger
Fall
Patriot Games
Savages
Takers (2010)
The Long Kiss Goodnight
Trespass Against Us
Bone Tomahawk
Hang ’em High
Lawless
Slow West
The Salvation
The Wind
Woman Walks Ahead
More Than a Game
Oasis Supersonic
Open Wide
The Summit
Married to Medicine
May 2nd
NETFLIX
Peninsula
Train to Busan
Unseen: Season 2 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols (S1, 6 episodes)
MAX
Adult Best Friends
Malditos, Season 1 (Max Original)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9A (Cartoon Network)
HULU
Pita Hall: Film Premiere
Decision to Leave
Harbin
The Last Word
72 Hours
PEACOCK
Black Bag – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
May 3rd
DISNEY+
Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 4
MAX
Ready Player One
HULU
Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 13
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 10
Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 3
Unsellable Houses: Complete Season 2
Escape (2024)
Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much
PEACOCK
Kentucky Derby 2025
May 4th
NETFLIX
Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
DISNEY+
Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | Disneyland Resort – Premiere
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance | Disneyland Resort – Premiere
HULU
Insidious: The Red Door
Insidious: The Red Door En Espanol
PEACOCK
The Silent Twins
May 5th
NETFLIX
Britain and The Blitz (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mighty Monsterwheelies: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
May 6th
NETFLIX
The Devil’s Plan: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: Shooting Guards — NETFLIX SPORTS FILM
DISNEY+
Andor (Season 2) – Three New Episodes at 6pm PT
MAX
Fareed Zakaria: The War on Government (CNN)
Talking Pictures Podcast – Special Video Episode with Eli Roth Recorded At TCM Classic Film Festival
The Playboy Murders, Season 3 (ID)
Toxic, Season 1 (ID)
PARAMOUNT+
Beckham & Friends Live premiere
PEACOCK
The Weeknight, Season 1 – Premiere (MSNBC)
May 7th
NETFLIX
Full Speed: Season 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Last Bullet (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Broken Karaoke (S3, 2 episodes)
Firebuds (S2, 2 episodes)
Hamster & Gretel (S2, 12 episodes)
Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode) 100th Episode
HULU
Kun by Agüero: Complete Limited Series
PARAMOUNT+
PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups special
Everybody Still Hates Chris (season 1)
PEACOCK
Night Court, Season 3 – Finale (NBC)
May 8th
NETFLIX
Blood of Zeus: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
FOREVER — NETFLIX SERIES
Heart Eyes
Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful (CO) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Conan O’Brien Must Go, Season 2 (Max Original)
HULU
Vanderpump Villa: Complete Season 2
Alone Australia: Complete Season 2
Find My Country House: Australia: Complete Season 1
New House No Debt: Complete Season 1
60 Days In: Complete Season 9
Pil’s Adventures
PARAMOUNT+
Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 premiere
PEACOCK
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Poker Face, Season 2 – Premiere, 3 Episodes (Peacock Original)
May 9th
NETFLIX
A Deadly American Marriage (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Bad Influence (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
Nonnas — NETFLIX FILM
The Royals (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (S1, 8 episodes)
The Toys That Built America (S3, 12 episodes)
The UnXplained (S7, 6 episodes)
WWE Rivals (S2, 10 episodes)
WWE Rivals (S4, 6 episodes)
MAX
Bloody Trophy (Krwawe Trofeum) (Max Original)
The Whale (A24)
HULU
The UnXplained: Complete Season 7
Summer of 69: Film Premiere
Behind Enemy Lines
Commando
The Damned
Hitman
Hitman: Agent 47
Men Of Honor
The Thin Red Line
The Transporter
Transporter 2
PARAMOUNT+
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10 premiere
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked new episodes
PEACOCK
Love Hurts – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
May 10th
DISNEY+
Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 5
HULU
Expedition Unknown: Complete Season 6
How It’s Made: Complete Season 21
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 2
My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Season 1
Robert Durst: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Scorned: Love Kills: Complete Season 2
Blonde and Blonder
Strangerland
Trust
Vengeance: A Love Story
War Inc.
May 11th
NETFLIX
ABBA: Against the Odds
MAX
Delicious Miss Brown, Season 10 (Food Network)
The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and Motherhood, Season 1 (ID)
PEACOCK
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
May 12th
NETFLIX
Tastefully Yours (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Where the Crawdads Sing
HULU
I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Hells Paradise: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
SHANGRILA FRONTIER: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
PARAMOUNT+
Hard Truths
May 13th
NETFLIX
All American: Season 7
Bad Thoughts — NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: The Liver King (GB) — NETFLIX SPORTS FILM
DISNEY+
Andor (Season 2) – Season Finale at 6pm PT
MAX
Betting on Paradise, Season 1 (HGTV)
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 6 (Discovery)
Dream Destination: A Surprise Trip, Season 1 (discovery+)
HULU
Not Others: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Good Bad Things
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation En Espanol
PEACOCK
Eurovision Song Contest 2025
Fatal Family Feuds, Season 2 (Oxygen)
May 14th
NETFLIX
American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Married at First Sight: Season 17
Smile
Snakes and Ladders (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out, Season 1 (Food Network)
Mini Reni, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
PARAMOUNT+
Assassin Club
Air Disasters (season 21)
First Wives Club (season 1 and 2)
The Family Business (seasons 1-3)
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (season 4)
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (season 4)
PEACOCK
Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute – Extended & Uncensored (NBC)
May 15th
NETFLIX
Bet — NETFLIX SERIES
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Franklin (LB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Pernille: Season 5 (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES
Secrets We Keep (DK) — NETFLIX SERIES
Thank You, Next: Season 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Vini Jr. (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Duster, Season 1 (Max Original)
Mermicorno: Starfall, Season 2 (Max Original)
United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper, Season 2 (CNN Original)
HULU
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Premiere
Beach Hunters: Complete Season 7
Cake Boss: Complete Season 15
Container Homes: Complete Season 1
Curb Appeal: Complete Season 25
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 4-5
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5
Extreme Homes: Complete Season 5
Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 10 and 14
Island Life: Complete Seasons 19 and 20
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 3
My Strange Addiction: Complte Season 5 and 6
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 9
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta Complete Season 7
Tanked: Complete Seasons 13-15
The Last Alaskans: Complete Season 4
Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 2
Unusual Suspects: Complete Season 7
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 24
PARAMOUNT+
SkyMed season 3 premiere
PEACOCK
Blippi, Season 5 (Moonbug)
The Boss Baby: Family Business
Eurovision Song Contest 2025
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
John Wick: Chapter 4
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Trolls Band Together
Trolls Band Together: Sing-Along
TUBI
VR Troopers
May 16th
NETFLIX
Dear Hongrang (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Football Parents (NL) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Quilters — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rotten Legacy (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
The Brutalist (A24)
HULU
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special
Welcome to Wrexham: Season 4 Premiere
Crossroads
The Last Breath
PARAMOUNT+
The Chi season 7 premiere
PEACOCK
Found, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)
Friends The Next Chapter, Season 3 (LEGO)
Law & Order, Season 24 – Finale (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 – Finale (NBC)
TUBI
Rhythm & Blood (Tubi Original)
May 17th
DISNEY+
Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 6
MAX
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2E (Cartoon Network)
HULU
Death by Fame: Complete Season 1
Destinations of the Damned With Zak Bagans: Complete Season 1
Expedition X: Complete Season 6-7
Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 1-3
Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape
Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time
Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal
Zarna Garg: One in a Billion
PEACOCK
Eurovision Song Contest 2025
Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 – Finale (NBC)
May 18th
MAX
Love & Marriage: Detroit, Season 2 (OWN)
Say Yes to the Dress, Season 21 (TLC)
PEACOCK
Nope
May 19th
DISNEY+
Tucci in Italy Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
MAX
American Monster: Abuse of Power, Season 1 (ID)
PEACOCK
The Kouncil – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
Older, Hotter, Wiser? – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
People Like Me – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
Suits LA, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
The Warehouse Phase – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
May 20th
NETFLIX
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Untold: The Fall of Favre — NETFLIX SPORTS FILM
DISNEY+
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (S1, 5 episodes) Premiere – New Short-Form Series
MAX
Kong: Skull Island
HULU
American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story
Night Call
PEACOCK
Snapped: Killer Couples Season, 18
Velvet El Nuevo Imperio, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
May 21st
NETFLIX
Newly Rich, Newly Poor (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
Real Men (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark — NETFLIX SERIES
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 6
MAX
Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 5 (ID)
HULU
Nine Perfect Strangers: Season 2 Premiere
Nine Puzzles: Series Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
Dora the Explorer: Mermaid Adventures! special
American Gangster: Trap Queens (season 1 and 2)
Tyler Perry’s Zatima (season 1 and 2)
PEACOCK
The Voice, Season 27 – Finale (NBC)
May 22nd
NETFLIX
Sirens — NETFLIX SERIES
Tyler Perry’s She The People — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Expedition Files, Season 2 (Discovery)
HULU
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 20
Intervention: Complete Season 25
Jump!: Complete Season 1
Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes: Complete Season 1
Taken in Plain Sight
PEACOCK
90 Minutes, Season 1 – Premiere, 10 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Chicago Fire, Season 13 – Finale (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 10 – Finale (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 12 – Finale (NBC)
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
May 23rd
NETFLIX
Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Big Mouth: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES
Fear Street: Prom Queen — NETFLIX FILM
Forget You Not — NETFLIX SERIES
Off Track 2 (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Pee-wee as Himself (HBO Original)
Restoring Galveston, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)
Silly Sundays, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
HULU
The Last Showgirl
PARAMOUNT+
Couples Therapy season 4 new episodes
PEACOCK
Transplant, Season 4 – Premiere (NBC)
TUBI
Machete Kills
Worth the Wait (Tubi Original)
May 24th
NETFLIX
Our Unwritten Seoul (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Wild Robot
DISNEY+
Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 7
HULU
BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Anderson V. Burrell: Complete Season 4
Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 3
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home: Complete Season 1
Gold Rush: Complete Season 1
Homestead Rescue: Complete Season 12
May 25th
MAX
Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France, Season 1 (TLC)
HULU
How to Please a Woman
PEACOCK
Men In Blazers, Season 11 – Finale (Peacock Exclusive)
May 26th
NETFLIX
CoComelon: Season 13 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
PARAMOUNT+
American Music Awards hosted by Jennifer Lopez
May 27th
HULU
Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy: Complete Season 1
Re: Zero: Complete Season 1
Tower of God: Complete Season 1
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
PEACOCK
Below Deck Down Under, Season 3 – Finale (Bravo)
May 28th
NETFLIX
F1: The Academy (GB) — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
DISNEY+
Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 6 episodes)
Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (S2, 5 episodes)
MAX
Down Home Fab, Season 3 (HGTV)
PARAMOUNT+
Rock Paper Scissors (season 1)
PEACOCK
America’s Got Talent, Season 20 – Premiere (NBC)
Destination X, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
May 29th
NETFLIX
Dept. Q (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
And Just Like That…, Season 3 (Max Original)
HULU
Adults: Complete Season 1
The Silencing
PEACOCK
Lisa Frankenstein
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Sisu
Summer House, Season 9 – Reunion, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
May 30th
NETFLIX
A Widow’s Game (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
The Heart Knows (AR) — NETFLIX FILM
HULU
Into the Deep
Rickey Smiley: Untitled
TUBI
The Killing Cove (Tubi Original)
May 31st
NETFLIX
Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
DISNEY+
How Not to Draw (S3, 4 episodes)
Doctor Who (Season 2) – Season Finale at 11am PT
MAX
Mountainhead (HBO Original)
HULU
House Hunters: Complete Season 253
House Hunters International: Complete Season 18
Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 24
Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1
Vanished in New Canaan: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1
Leanne Morgan: So Yummy
TUBI
Gamestop: Rise of the Players