Fast X: Vin Diesel Says Female-Led Spinoff Coming After Fast 12

Rumors have swirled for years that spinoffs from the core The Fast and the Furious franchise were on the way, which includes a spinoff focusing mainly on female characters from the series, with star Vin Diesel recently sharing with Variety that this project, as well as other spinoffs, are in the works but that we shouldn't expect them until the main narrative wraps up. Given that Fast X only just landed in theaters this weekend (which was originally said to be the penultimate chapter though Diesel has since claimed there are two more entries on the way), it might be quite some time before any of these ancillary tales move forward.

"I started developing the female spinoff...in 2017 with other spinoffs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spinoffs," Diesel shared with the outlet.

Up to this point, the series has only earned one spinoff with Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which itself introduced characters played by Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart, hinting at the larger nature of the franchise outside of the main narrative. With no promising updates about that film getting a sequel, it would seem like Universal Pictures, and Diesel himself, know that the focus should be on wrapping up the story that kicked off in 2001 before experimenting with expansion.

With each entry into the series often adding compelling new characters played by fan-favorite performers, which include nefarious characters ending up having changes of heart in their intentions, Diesel addressed just how much talent is in the roster that would be squandered if they weren't further explored in spinoffs.

"Look how many characters and great talent there is in the movie," Diesel expressed in regards to his tease that the franchise would extend past an 11th entry. "There was no way I can pull that off unless I had everyone on for five seconds. These characters are appealing and we need to see more of them."

Even though the female-led spinoff has been rumored for years, longtime star Michelle Rodriguez confirmed that she's unsure if she'll be involved in that project when, or if, it comes to fruition.

"You pass the baton on. You take the back seat," Rodriguez confessed. "You go passenger side. When it comes to the next generation, you have to. It's the only way to let them define the future."

Interestingly, Rodriguez considered leaving the franchise behind following the release of The Fate of the Furious, as she felt the female characters were underutilized. Rodriguez ultimately returned for both F9 and Fast X and is seemingly on board for upcoming chapters.

