Is the Fast X Post-Credits Scene Teasing Hobbs and Shaw 2?

A week before Fast X hit theaters, a huge spoiler about the movie's post-credit scene hit the Internet. Turn back, if you managed to avoid it up until now... The final moments of the film featured an appearance by Luke Hobbs, the character who was played by Dwayne Johnson in multiple films. The moment was especially surprising considering franchise star Vin Diesel made a public plea to Johnson back in 2021 asking him to return. Not only did The Rock slam Diesel's request, calling it "an example of his manipulation," the actor also claimed he would not be returning to play Hobbs again. Now that Hobbs is back in the picture, some folks are wondering if there will be a follow-up to the 2019 film, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which saw Johnson's character teaming up with Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw.

In November of 2021, Johnson teased that he had some ideas for another Hobbs & Shaw movie, but producer Kelly McCormick told ComicBook.com at the end of 2022 that there were "no discussions" about another movie happening at that time. While it's very possible Johnson and Statham will team up again in the eleventh Fast & Furious movie, we find it hard to believe another Hobbs & Shaw will happen. Never say never, but the movie did have a fairly disappointing turn at the box office when compared to the Fast Saga movies that came before.

Hobbs & Shaw made $760,732,926 at the worldwide box office, which is nothing to sneeze at, but the movie that came before, The Fate of the Furious, earned $1,236,005,118 worldwide. The follow-up film, F9, did numbers closer to Hobbs & Shaw, earning slightly less at $726,229,501. However, it should be noted that F9 was one of the first movies to be released after the pandemic shut down theaters. After its first weekend, Fast X has already made $251.4 million worldwide.

Box office numbers aside, many fans consider Hobbs & Shaw to be one of the worst entries to the franchise. Although, some of us are still hoping for a follow-up, especially since it left some questions unanswered. Not to mention, we'd love to see the return of Vanessa Kirby as Hattie Shaw, who was a definite highlife of the spin-off.

Despite many fans claiming Hobbs & Shaw is the franchise's weakest, it actually has a higher Rotten Tomatoes score than some of the other films. It earned a 68% critics score and an 88% audience score, The Fate of the Furious had a 67% critics score and a 72% audience score, and F9 earned a 59% critics score and an 82% audience score. Currently, Fast X is up on the review site with a 54% critics score and 86% audience score. Based on those numbers, it seems like a Hobbs & Shaw sequel wouldn't be as crazy of an idea as some seem to think.

In addition to the return of The Rock in Fast X, it should also be noted that Statham's Shaw went off on his own after only a brief appearance in the movie to go find his mother, Queenie (Helen Mirren), who was being threatened by Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa). There could easily be another spin-off between Fast X and the eleventh installment that sees Hobbs helping Shaw protect his mum. While that doesn't seem likely to happen, it certainly isn't the most far-fetched idea in the world. After all, no one thought Johnson would come back to the main franchise...

