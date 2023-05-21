Fast X: Jason Momoa Reveals Which Wacky Dante Quirks Were His Idea

Fast X was released in theaters this weekend, and it's been getting mixed reactions from critics. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 54% critics score. However, the film is fairing much better with moviegoers and currently has an 87% audience score on the review site. Whether or not you enjoyed the film, there is one thing most fans seem to agree on and that's how great Jason Momoa is as the movie's villain, Dante Reyes. In fact, ComicBook.com's own Spencer Perry gave the movie a low 2.5 out of 5, saying "Jason Momoa steals this bloated sequel." There are a lot of wacky things about Dante, who has been compared to the Joker by many critics and fans. He is flashy, loves purple, paints his nail (and the nails of dead people), wears scrunchies, and rocks a lavender car. During a recent interview with Screenrant, Momoa talked about the character ideas that were his own.

"Yeah, I really weigh heavily on wardrobe and props," Momoa shared. "It's my lack of acting skills where I really need their help. I really built a lot of this wardrobe with obviously a costume designer, but just had a lot of ideas, what I wanted." He added, I really was inspired by pastel colors. I wanted something that was warm and inviting and then when you got close to him, you were just like, 'That's the devil and the devil tricked me.' So that was kind of the whole idea."

Momoa continued, "They weren't that keen on letting me have a lavender car. I think [producer] Neal [Moritz] was like, 'No, we're not doing lavender.' I'm like, 'Dude, we need to do it. I want it lavender.' And they budged. The whole thing behind lavender is that my mother absolutely despises that color and I adore that color." He explained, "I use it to just kind of get under my mother's skin, and it just makes us laugh. So I call it Yaya Lavender and then just having all my nails done that way. So I'm excited for her to see me in full pinks and purples, and it will just make her cringe. So that gives me a lot of joy."

In addition to influencing Dante's look, Momoa also talked about some scenes that he helped bring to life in Fast X.

"For instance, Dom [Vin Diesel], we had a big fight scene planned for me and him, and we've seen that we've done that," Momoa told Screenrant. "They don't need to get into the showdown of fighting each other. I think it's way more interesting, he gets the kicked out of him, and he loves it. To get off on being beat up and just so he can get close to him because he's got the upper hand."

Momoa added, "I lost a molar. I never took my wisdom teeth out because I'm a wussy and I'm terrified of dentists. So I cracked my molar. And so I have this gap here and I was like, 'This would be funny if you just beat the shit out of me and I'll pull my tooth out and d*ck or poopy and just throw it at him, and then whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa.' And we just made all that up where I'm like, 'You don't like ballet?' And he's like, 'What?' And they let me do it. And then I started doing Swan Lake and I literally am googling Swan Lake on set going like, 'Oh, I got to figure out how to do this.' I don't know if they left it in there, but I'm dancing around and there's stuntmen and there's grown-ass men watching me prance around and do ballet. And I haven't seen the movie yet, but hopefully it's in there. But yeah, it just kind of gets born within in the moments."

Fast X is now playing in theaters.