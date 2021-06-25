Fast & Furious: F9 Breaks Pandemic Record

✖

F9 will soon speed past $100 million at the domestic box office over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, making the Fast & Furious saga sequel the fastest film to reach the milestone during the pandemic. The ninth chapter in Universal Pictures' Fast Saga, a theatrical exclusive released into domestic theaters on June 25, is hitting the number in a record eight days. F9 is bypassing Paramount's Memorial Day weekend horror hit A Quiet Place Part II, which took nearly twice as long to reach the milestone at 15 days. Internationally, where F9 opened in several territories on May 19, the Vin Diesel and John Cena-starring sequel has earned $335 million for a current global total of $423 million.

Domestic numbers (via Deadline) racing into the holiday weekend are as follows: "4,203 theaters (+24), Fri $7.5M (-75%)/3-day $22.2M (-68%)/4-day: $30.4M/Total: $123.4M/ Wk 2."

F9 previously took the top spot during opening weekend, grossing pandemic-best previews at $7.1 million and a $30 million opening day. Its three-day opening weekend was $70 million, the best since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December 2019. F9's $70 million OW topped the last Fast film to hit theaters — the $60 million of the Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham vehicle Hobbs & Shaw, the franchise's first spin-off — but fell short of the $98 million OW of 2017's The Fate of the Furious.

Critically, F9 has scored a 60% "fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the lowest-rated "fresh" of the franchise behind Furious 7 (82%), Fast Five (77%), Fast 7 Furious 6 (70%), Hobbs & Shaw (67%), and The Fate of the Furious (67%). "Rotten" releases include the 2001 original (54%), The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (37%), 2 Fast 2 Furious (36%), and 2009's Fast & Furious (28%).

Read ComicBook.com's spoiler-free review of F9, a "weaker yet welcome addition" to the Fast Saga.

Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad). F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

Starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron, F9 is now playing only in theaters.