F9 Dominates Opening Weekend at the Box Office

1. F9 (Photo: Universal Pictures) Opening Weekend

Total: $70 million Dom Toretto is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time, that threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered -- Dom's forsaken brother. F9 is directed by Justin Lin, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Daniel Casey. The film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron. prevnext

2. A Quiet Place Part II (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Week Five

Weekend: $6.2 million

$6.2 million Total: $136.4 million Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. A Quiet Place Part II is directed by John Krasinski. The film stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou. prevnext

3. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Week Two

Weekend : $4.875 million

: $4.875 million Total: $25.8 million The world's most lethal odd couple -- bodyguard Michael Bryce and hit man Darius Kincaid -- are back for another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius's even more volatile wife. Soon, all three are in over their heads when a madman's sinister plot threatens to leave Europe in total chaos. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is directed by Patrick Hughes from a screenplay written by Tom O'Connor and Brandon and Phillip Murphy. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Richard E. Grant, Frank Grillo, Tom Hopper, Antonio Banderas, and Morgan Freeman. prevnext

4. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (Photo: Sony Pictures) Week Three

Weekend : $4.85 million

: $4.85 million Total: $28.8 million Despite his efforts, Peter can't seem to shake his reputation for mischief among the other rabbits. Once he adventures out of the garden Peter finds himself in a world where mischief is appreciated, but soon his family come to bring him home. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is directed by Will Gluck, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Patrick Burleigh, based on the Peter Rabbit stories of Beatrix Potter. The film features the voices of James Corden, Elizabeth Debicki, and Margot Robbie., and stars Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, and David Oyelowo in live-action roles. prevnext

5. Cruella (Photo: Disney) Week Five

Weekend: $3.73 million

$3.73 million Total: $71.3 million Estella is a young and clever grifter who's determined to make a name for herself in the fashion world. She soon meets a pair of thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they build a life for themselves on the streets of London. However, when Estella befriends fashion legend Baroness von Hellman, she embraces her wicked side to become the raucous and revenge-bent Cruella. Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis.. based on the villain of Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians and Disney's animated film adaptation, 1961's 101 Dalmations. The film stars Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong. prevnext

6. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (Photo: Warner Bros) Week Four

Weekend : $2.92 million

: $2.92 million Total: $59.1 million Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one of the most sensational cases of their careers after a cop stumbles upon a dazed and bloodied young man walking down the road. Accused of murder, the suspect claims demonic possession as his defense, forcing the Warrens into a supernatural inquiry unlike anything they've ever seen before. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is directed by Michael Chaves from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, based on the 1981 Arne Cheyenne Johnson murder trial. The film stars Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard. prevnext

7. In the Heights (Photo: Warner Bros.) Week Three

Weekend: $2.23 million

$2.23 million Total: $24.16 million In Washington Heights, N.Y., the scent of warm coffee hangs in the air just outside of the 181st St. subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies a vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is a likable and magnetic bodega owner who hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. In the Heights is directed by Jon M. Chu, from a screenplay written by Quiara Alegría Hudes, based on the musical of the same name created by Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, and Jimmy Smits. prevnext

8. Spirit Untamed (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week: Four

Weekend: $1.03 million

$1.03 million Total: $15.8 million After moving to a sleepy little town, young Lucky Prescott befriends a wild mustang named Spirit, who shares her rebellious spirit. When a heartless wrangler plans to capture Spirit and his herd, Lucky and her new friends embark on the adventure of a lifetime to rescue the horse that forever changed her life. Spirit Untamed is directed by Elaine Bogan and Ennio Torresan Jr. The film's voice cast includes Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin, Mckenna Grace, Julianne Moore, Walton Goggins, and Eiza González. prevnext

9. 12 Mighty Orphans (Photo: Sony Pictures Classics) Week Three

Weekend : $591,900

: $591,900 Total: $2.29 million During the Great Depression, Rusty Russell gives up a privileged position to coach football at an orphanage in Fort Worth, Texas. Whipping his young players into shape, they soon become an inspiration to their city, state and an entire nation. 12 Mighty Orphans is directed by Ty Roberts from a screenplay he co-wrote with Lane Garrison and Kevin Meyer, based on the non-fiction book Twelve Mighty Orphans: The Inspiring True Story of the Mighty Mites Who Ruled Texas Football by Jim Dent. The film stars Luke Wilson, Vinessa Shaw, Wayne Knight, Jake Austin Walker, Jacob Lofland, Levi Dylan, Robert Duvall, and Martin Sheen. prevnext