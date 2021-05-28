A Quiet Place Part II Crosses $100 Million at the Box Office

✖

A Quiet Place Part II has crossed $100 million at the domestic box office. That makes it the first post-pandemic movie to achieve that goal. It's no wonder Paramount Pictures decided to greenlight a spinoff. The sequel reaches this milestone while competing with newcomer In the Heights, the film based on Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda's earlier Broadway musical, for this weekend's top spot. A Quiet Place Part II grossed $3.7 million from 3,515 locations on Friday. The film is on track to earn $11.4 million over the weekend, which would bring its overall domestic total to $108 million. The film is already available to pre-order on Blu-ray.

A Quiet Place Part II was one of the earliest films affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Now that it is in theaters, the film has received a warm reception from critics. ComicBoook.com's Charlie Ridgley giving it a four out of five review score:

"The great performances and brilliant sound design of A Quiet Place Part II are all in service to Krasinski's vision, the same one he had when approaching the first film. There was obviously a temptation to spend two hours building a world or explaining where the creatures came from. It would have been easy to move the whole thing to a bigger city, bring in a horde of new faces, and try to pack in scares around every corner. But Krasinski remained focused on just one thing: the story of the Abbotts. And what a beautiful story it is."

Even before the spinoff got the go-ahead, star Emily Blunt said that a third A Quiet Place movie was a strong possibility. It comes down to where writer/director John Krasinski decides to take the franchise.

"[Krasinski] has a whole arc of ideas that could work. I think he just wanted to see how people responded to this one before he fully engaged his brain on the third one. But he has a couple of great ideas," Blunt recently told Collider.

Krasinski was previously hesitant to overcommit. "I haven't heard from the studio that they want a third one," he told Total Film. "But the good news is that the studio and I are on the same page in that this isn't one of those franchises where we keep pumping them out if they make money. I think we've proven that this is an original idea that is really beloved by people in a way that… I don't want to break that promise to people."

A Quiet Place Part II is now playing in theaters.