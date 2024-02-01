New Fast & Furious Movie Script Reportedly Being Written - But What Is It?

The Tomorrow War writer Zach Dean is reportedly working on a new script for the Fast & Furious franchise - but there's big question about what it is.

Hollywood scooper Jeff Sneider has released his latest "InSneider" newsletter, and one of the big items on it is a lengthy breakdown about what's happening with The Fast Saga. Fast X left things on a major cliffhanger, but fans of the franchise learned thereafter that the series would veer into a spinoff centered around Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Luke Hobbs, before we returned for Fast and Furious 11 (or Fast X: Part Two, or whatever it ends up being titled...). Things got more confusing when reports came in that Jason Momoa's villain Dante from Fast X might not be back for Fast 11, leading to speculation that Hobbs will take him out in his solo spinoff, clearing the track for a new (or familiar?) villain to be featured in the Fast X sequel.

According to Sneider, the script draft(s) for Fast X: Part Two by Oren Uziel and Christina Hodson are still being mined, as Universal sees "a lot of good stuff in there." However, it's also stated that Fast 11 is NOT the priority for Universal right now. That would be the "bridge" movie featuring Hobbs, which has Fast & Furious 4 writer Chris Morgan attached. It's also hinted that the reason for Momoa's Dante possibly being killed off before the Fast X sequel is that he wasn't 'family-friendly' enough for the franchise. Dante was a frightening and eccentric Joker-esque villain – with scenes that some execs feel were too extreme for the Fast Saga.

What's The New Fast & Furious Movie Being Written?

If all this wasn't convoluted enough, Sneider tosses in the grenade that Zach Dean is working on something important in The Fast Saga. While Sneider hinted that it could be the latest script draft for either Fast 11 or The Hobbs movie, there was another possibility that had to be considered: a new Fast & Furious project that will start the next saga, leaving Dominic Toretto and other major characters (Hobbs) in the dust.

Fast & Furious Saga stars like Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez have been dropping hints for years now about the series continuing into a new era after they've bowed out.

"You pass the baton on. You take the back seat," Rodriguez said in a previous interview. "You go passenger side. When it comes to the next generation, you have to. It's the only way to let them define the future."

The biggest hope for the future of The Fast & Furious seems to be the female-led spinoff film that's been discussed for years. When Fast X hit theaters, Diesel claimed that the female spinoff would be THE project coming after "Fast 12." While his math hasn't quite worked out the way he described, the Hobbs movie and Fast X: Part Two would fulfill that forecast – so is that what Zach Dean is doing?

The other possibility is that Fast & Furious is setting up a next-generation reboot – and the franchise has been carving out room for it. Dom and Brian's (the late Paul Walker) sons are now established in the franchise – and a time-jump could easily age them up to be aspiring young street racers/delinquents like their dads. In The Fast Saga, nothing is too outrageous.

Fast X is now streaming.