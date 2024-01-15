Fast 11 Is Vin Diesel's Last Fast & Furious Movie, Jason Momoa May Not Return (Report)

The next Fast & Furious film is Vin Diesel's last ride as Dominic Toretto, according to a new report. Jeff Sneider reports (via The InSneider) that the longtime star, who has steered the Fast franchise as a producer since 2009, will return for the "back-to-basics" sequel to last summer's Fast X. The "lean and mean" Fast 11 is reportedly described as a throwback to the original film, 2001's The Fast and the Furious, and will focus on one big heist or race rather than another globe-trotting adventure for the Fast family — "one last job" for Diesel's Toretto. According to the report, Universal is budgeting the untitled Fast 11 at "$200 million or less" after costs ballooned to $340 million on Fast X.

Sneider also reports that the final Fast & Furious installment may opt for a new villain rather than bring back Jason Momoa's Fast X character Dante Reyes, who was out for revenge against Toretto's crew over the events of 2011's Fast Five. The latest entry ended on a cliffhanger as Dante trapped Dom and his son, little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry), at the bottom of a dam rigged with explosives.

In June, Universal announced a new Fast & Furious movie starring Dwayne Johnson and written by former Fast Saga mainstay Chris Morgan (his first since 2019's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). Despite their famed Fast feud, Johnson and Diesel will both produce the untitled Fast & Furious interquel, which is not Fast 11 or Fast 12. That film has been described as a "bridging chapter" between Fast X and Fast 11; according to reporting, Diesel isn't expected to appear in the side chapter, but other Fast actors will join Johnson.

Fast X ended with a mid-credits scene teasing a showdown between Johnson's Luke Hobbs and Momoa's Dante, suggesting the Aquaman star will move over to the Hobbs movie that Johnson called "a fresh, new chapter and set up for Fast X: Part II." It's unclear whether the lead villain of Fast 11 might be (spoiler alert) Aimes (Alan Ritchson), a double agent who was revealed to be working with Dante when he seemingly killed members of Team Toretto in Fast X.

"For those who didn't know, Fast X was just part one. Know that part two is going to be an effort from our Fast family and studio like you have never seen," Diesel wrote in an Instagram post last summer when revealing the next Fast film's release date: April 4, 2025.

Fast X grossed $714.6 million at the global box office in 2023. Because of its budget, Variety reported the tenth entry "barely crawled into the black and will post a modest profit." After director Louis Leterrier confirmed that Fast 11 was on hold during the 148-day writers' strike last summer, the Fast franchise hit another speed bump in December when Diesel's former assistant sued the actor for sexual battery; the alleged incident occurred in 2010, according to the lawsuit.

Diesel has appeared in every Fast film except 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious and Hobbs & Shaw. After a cameo appearance in 2006's Tokyo Drift, Diesel reunited with original co-stars Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster in 2009's Fast & Furious, which restarted the franchise with Diesel on board as producer.