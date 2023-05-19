Fast X Features Franchise's Silliest Retcon Yet

Throughout its 20+ year run, the Fast Saga has featured many retcons, which is why some of us lovingly refer to the franchise as our "vroom vroom soap opera." The series has resurrected multiple characters, had characters get their histories rewritten, and even included more than one long-lost family member. However, no one has been retconned more than Han Lue (Sun Kang), who was killed in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift before being brought back for the next three installments, which all took place before the third movie despite having much more advanced technology. Then, the post-credit scene of the sixth film revealed that Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) actually killed Han only for the ninth movie to explain that his death was faked by Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell). Fast X has a few more retcons up its sleeve, but there's one little change that is especially silly, and it once again involved Han.

The post-credit scene of F9 teased the long-awaited showdown between Han and Shaw. The moment ended up being inserted into Fast X while Han and other members of the "family" are looking for help while on the run in London. However, there's one big difference in the meeting this time around. In the previous film, Han had short hair, but now he's back to his signature long hair. Instead of keeping the character's hair short, they simply had Han tuck his hair behind his ears. Of course, it still looks nothing like the hair he had in the previous film, but we can't help but love the movie's attempt to make it make sense. You can check out the hair difference below:

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

In a recent interview with Insider, Kang addressed his mismatched hair.

"The reason I wanted Han's hair to be short was that he's in hiding," Kang explained of his look in "F9." "So if he's walking around looking like Han it doesn't really make any sense to the character. You cut his hair, he kind of blends in." He added, "I realized that there are a few things that people need from Han. They want snacks, they want cool cars, and they want his hair ... The hair is almost like a superpower he has... It's synonymous to what defines Han."

Insider asked Kang if he was asked to cut his hair for continuity in and the actor replied, "Yes." He added, "Because everybody is OCD about their work and they're into details, details are what matters, there were a lot of notes and discussion about, 'Hey Han's hair in the tag is short. How are we gonna do it?' And we did these tests where you get really close with the tucked-in hair. It could kind of match."

What did you think about Han's little hair tuck? Did the different looks bother you? Tell us in the comments!