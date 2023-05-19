Fast X Confirms New Cast Member Is Related to Another Character

A common trope that The Fast & Furious movie franchise taps into with almost every sequel is revealing secret family members. We don't just mean introducing someone like Rita Moreno as Dominic Toretto's grandmother in Fast X being added, but a whole sibling to another character that was just never mentioned before. This happened with every member of the Shaw family since Luke Evans appeared as Owen Shaw in Fast & Furious 6 and almost each new movie would reveal a new character related to him. Even 2021's F9 repeated this when it revealed John Cena as Dom's long-lost brother Jacob. To the surprise of no one, Fast X does the same thing.

One of the other new additions to the Fast X family with the film was The Suicide Squad actress Daniela Melchior. Introduced as Isabel, another street racer in Brazil, Melchoir takes part in a race against Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto, Jason Momoa's Dante, and another driver. What becomes clear though the race though is that Dante is testing with Dom, and has sabotaged the other cars and is forcing him to make some hard choices. While the fourth driver doesn't make it out of the race alive, Dom is quick to act and get Isabel out of her car and save her.

Hours later, the big reveal is confirmed when we cut to Isabel and Dom at her home. At this point it's confirmed that is Isabel is none other than the sister of Elsa Pataky's Elena Neves from Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious. As fans will recall, Elena was Dom's former love interest, who even gave birth to their son, Brian. Elena may never have mentioned her sister in any of the other movies, but Dom definitely knew her.

How many post-credit scenes are in Fast X?

Like previous movies in the Fast & Furious franchise, the ones that actually had a post-credit scene at least, Fast X only has one scene that plays. Fans eager to see the Fast X post-credit scene don't have to wait long as it starts to roll right after the first batch of credits. There is no scene after the full credits have run, only the one mid-credits scene.

Directed by Louis Leterrier the Fast X cast includes Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Jordana Brewster as Mia, Sung Kang as Han, Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, John Cena as Jakob Toretto, and Scott Eastwood as Eric Reisner, with Oscar winner Helen Mirren as "Queenie" Shaw and Oscar winner Charlize Theron as Cipher. Leterrier will return to helm the eleventh, and final, film in the series as well.