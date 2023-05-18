Fast X Resurrects Another Franchise Character in A Surprise Cameo

Fast X is now out in theaters, and the tenth Fast and the Furious film certainly throws some shocking twists and turns at diehard fans of the franchise. There are some major deaths in Fast X – but there are also some pretty big character returns, as well, including the resurrection of one character we thought died long ago!

Fast X Ending Explained: Gisele Returns

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

The cliffhanger ending of Fast X sees villain Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) and his secret CIA partner Aimes (Alan Ritchson) having Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his Fast Family on the ropes. Meanwhile, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) had to put her trust in Toretto Family nemesis Cipher (Charlize Theron) to get them both out of a CIA black site in Antarctica.

Letty and Cipher get out of jail and end up having to trek through the frozen tundra. Letty starts to question whether Cipher's "plan" is actually any plan at all – but Cipher proves her wrong when a submarine breaks through the ice to pick them up – a sub piloted by Gisele Yashar (Gal Gadot).

How Is Gisele Alive In Fast X?

Gisele seemingly died in the climatic battle of Fast & Furious 6, when Dominic Toretto's team was trying to stop Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) and his team from escaping with the Nightshade tech and Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) as their hostage aboard a military aircraft. Gisele and her lover Han (Sung Kang) were battling some of Shaw's men on the wing of the plane; Han found himself on the wrong end of a henchman's gun and Gisele had to jump from the plane in order to pull off a gunshot that saved Han's life. She's been presumed dead ever since.

The Fast & Furious films that came after 6 revealed that Cipher was the one behind Owen Shaw's mission to steal Nightshade, so it makes a certain amount of sense that she would have discovered the presumably injured Gisele at the airstrip, following Owen Shaw's clash with Dominic Toretto. It makes somewhat less sense that The Toretto Crew never went back and found Gisele's body.

Then again, at this point, Fast & Furious 6 brought Letty back from the dead, while Owen Shaw returned from a coma in The Fate of the Furious. Gisele is pretty much the last one to get back into the race.

It was rumored late last year that Gal Gadot would return for Fast X, after finally having a breather from her years playing DC's Wonder Woman, or starring in studio tentpoles like Netflix's Red Notice, or 20th Century Studios' Death on the Nile. This time, the Internet got it right.

Fast X is now in theaters.