Fast X Stars Share Details About Working With Paul Walker's Daughter

Fast X is hitting theaters in May, and the latest entry in the Fast Saga will see many returning stars from previous films, including the original movie's Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster. The film will also star some exciting franchise newcomers, including Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, and Rita Moreno. Meadow Walker, the daughter of Paul Walker, is also expected to be making a cameo in the film. Paul Walker starred in the original The Fast and the Furious and appeared in most of the film's sequels until he passed away in 2013. In 2021, the younger Walker was walked down the aisle by Diesel, and now it sounds like she's joining her "uncle" in Fast X.

"There is a very wonderful, rich feeling when you can make someone's wish come true. If you are lucky enough in life to be able to do that, what's better than that?" Diesel recently shared with Extra at the Fast X trailer launch event. Rodriguez also talked to the outlet about how Meadow Walker and Cody Walker, Paul's brother, have been instrumental in keeping the Fast Saga alive.

"It's really hard to move on without a blessing of some sort from that family because it's everything... Without kind of like that love from Meadow and Cody and the family, we would be lost a little bit," Rodriguez told Extra. She also explained why the seventh film of the franchise, Furious 7, was her favorite. "It's just saying goodbye to Paul... I think that there was a lot of love and class in that film. There was heart put into it and good intention... It was a good send-off."

Cody Walker previously praised F9 for continuing to pay tribute to his brother in a conversation with TMZ.

"I think Vin and the whole family have done a good job tastefully letting the character ride off into the sunset. I think Paul would get a real kick out of where it's gone. It's gotten so crazy. It's a wild, wild ride at this point," Cody Walker explained. "I can't speculate what he would think, I just know that Vin always takes a very serious approach to keeping Paul's legacy in mind and has always done a really nice job paying tribute to his character. They worked together and were brothers for years. They were all so young when this thing first started." He added, "I meet people all the time who say 'Your brother is the reason why I love cars,' to which I say 'Me too.'"

Fast X speeds into theaters on May 19th.