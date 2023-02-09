Fast X Reveals First Looks at Brie Larson and Jason Momoa

The Fast X trailer is going to be one of the biggest Super Bowl commercials we get this year, and in anticipation of its arrival, we're getting some key new teaser images. A magazine feature about Fast X comes with the first official looks at new additions to The Fast Saga, Jason Momoa and Brie Larson. As you can see below, Momoa is looking on-brand badass in black leather pants and a white snakeskin jacket, riding a custom black Harley-Davidson bike. Larson is looking equally badass and leather-clad in a black jacket while training a shotgun on some unseen target.

You can check out the full images, and more details from Fast X in Empire Magazine's feature about the film.

Fast X has been cloaked in a lot of mystery and rumor – a lot of it citing this tenth chapter of The Fast Saga pulling from all sorts of corners of the previous films, in order to kick off this two-part finale of the franchise. Rumor has it that Jason Momoa will play a villain who is connected to Fast Five, while additional rumor suggests that Larson's character, Tess, will be connected to Kurt Russell's CIA agent, Mr. Nobody.

When Is The Fast X Trailer Dropping?

The Fast X trailer will arrive tomorrow, which is Friday, February 10th. It will go online at 8 a.m. PT. Universal Pictures is holding a special event to premiere the Fast X trailer. Details are below:

To celebrate the launch of Fast X, the new chapter and tenth film in the global $6 billion blockbuster franchise, Universal Pictures today announced The Fast X Trailer Takeover fan event in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 9, 2023, featuring an exclusive first look at the Fast X trailer, appearances by the film's stars, and much more. The Fast X trailer will debut worldwide the following day, at 8 a.m. pacific on February 10, 2023. On Thursday evening, February 9, at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, host Maria Menounos will welcome the stars of Fast X, including Fast star and producer Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang and more. Doors open at 5 p.m. pacific. The stars will reveal behind-the-scenes stories of the franchise's most iconic moments, unveil remastered legacy versions of the Fast Saga's most unforgettable trailers, announce Fast X's top-secret new cast members (with a surprise guest), and then, for the first time, debut an exclusive look at the Fast X trailer. The trailer premiere will be followed by a once-in-a-lifetime Tuner Party experience.

Fast X opens in theaters on May 19, 2023.