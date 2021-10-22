Paul Walker’s Daughter, Meadow, Walked Down the Aisle by Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel walked Meadow Walker, daughter of his late friend and Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker, down the aisle. Both Diesel and Jordana Brewster attended the ceremony. Walker wed Louis Thornton-Allan. The model shared footage from the event on her Instagram account. Diesel is Meadow’s godfather, remaining involved in her life after her father’s tragic, unexpected death. of her father years ago. Meadow also runs The Paul Walker Foundation, named in her father’s memory. Paul Walker died in a car crash in 2013. Diesel and the Fast & Furious franchise has done much to honor Walker’s memory since the star’s death.

There have been some murmurs about Meadow joining the Saga and in an interview with E!, the series star wasn’t about to close the door on that idea. “I would not count anything out,” Diesel shared. “Let me just—without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10. Let’s just say nothing’s ruled out.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cody Walker previously praised F9 for continuing to pay tribute to his brother in a conversation with TMZ. “I think Vin and the whole family have done a good job tastefully letting the character ride off into the sunset. I think Paul would get a real kick out of where it’s gone. It’s gotten so crazy. It’s a wild, wild ride at this point,” Cody Walker explained. “I can’t speculate what he would think, I just know that Vin always takes a very serious approach to keeping Paul’s legacy in mind and has always done a really nice job paying tribute to his character. They worked together and were brothers for years. They were all so young when this thing first started.” He added, “I meet people all the time who say ‘Your brother is the reason why I love cars,’ to which I say ‘Me too.’

“When the tragedy happened back in 2013, we stopped filming Furious 7 for about five months because we were wrapping our heads around what we were going to do, while mourning,” Diesel Told E!. “And the studio accepted a bold decision, which was to allow the character to exist in our mythology.” He continued, “And to that end alone, you have to honor that. On a personal level, we started this franchise together. Alongside us starting the franchise, we started a brotherhood. Our brotherhood will outlast the franchise.”

What do you think of the wedding post? Let us know down in the comments!