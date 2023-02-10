Fast X: Vin Diesel Wants Robert Downey Jr to Join the Fast and Furious Franchise

The Fast and the Furious franchise is encroaching on the finish line with the next installment, Fast X, and fans can't wait to see what's in store. Everything we know about the movie so far is that Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame), Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game of Thrones) and Alan Ritchson (Reacher, Titans) have joined the franchise and that it's the first part in a two movie story that wraps up the franchise. Vin Diesel has been teasing that the first trailer for Fast X would be released during Super Bowl LVII, and during the trailer release event he revealed that he wants an Avengers actor to join the franchise as a villain. Variety was in attendance at the event and the actor told them that he wants Robert Downey Jr to join the franchise and he already has a role in mind for him.

"Without telling you too much about what happens in the future, there's a character who is the antithesis of Dom who is promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom," Diesel revealed. "There is somebody that believes that's the future, and that's at direct odds with the Toretto mentality."

"How dare you ask me this question in front of all these people? I have pride and I have dignity." Diesel added when asked if he approached the mega star about the role.

Momoa has been teasing his new character for a while now and has been trying to differentiate the role from his previous characters. The actor recently explained to GQ how his character in Fast X will be way different than his previous roles.

"It's been hard because people always think I'm just this dude who plays [macho characters]," Momoa explained in the interview. "But I want to be moved, I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I'm playing now are eccentric."

Momoa previously teased what fans could expect from his character, as well as the experience of being on the film's set.

"He's amazing. He's ornery. He's misunderstood," Momoa said of his character. "I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never -- I get to work with Charlize [Theron] first up, which I'm really excited about. She's amazing Then I get to go to some cool places. Obviously work with the whole cast -- most of the cast."

Fast X will also see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Scott Eastwood, and Charlize Theron. New cast members also include Rita Moreno, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson. The film will be directed by Louis Leterrier, following the departure of Justin Lin earlier this spring. Fast X is lined up to be released next year on May 19, 2023., after previously having been delayed by a month.

