Fast & Furious Director Justin Lin Exits Fast X Right After Filming Begins

Fast X (aka Fast and Furious 10) has lost its director, as Justin Lin has formally exited the movie, just as it was about to start filming. Lin has released a statement about the departure, saying, "With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X, while remaining with the project as a producer. Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases.

Lin – who first directed Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift before taking the franchise through Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast and the Furious 6, and F9 – added that, "On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family."

Vin Diesel really got the hype train going recently by revealing the Fast X logo to fans, signifying that production really was underway. Ironically, Lin and Diesel just posted a video four days ago, in which they ruminated on starting their last run on the franchise:

"Feels like the beginning of an epic ending," Lin says in the video.

"Is it fair to say this will be the best one?" Diesel asks.

"In my heart, yes." Lin replies with a shrug [while Diesel goes nuts].

Looking back at that video now (see below), it's impossible not to try and tread the non-verbal cues and body language on Justin Lin, who arguably looks kind of reserved and sheepish compared to Diesel's unbridled enthusiasm. Did Lin know he was on the way out when that was shot?

Returning Fast & Furious franchise characters include Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), and Han (Sung Kang). Charlize Theron, who played cyber-terrorist villain Cipher in The Fate of the Furious and last summer's F9, is also returning. Fast Saga newcomers include Aquaman star Jason Momoa, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, and The Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchior. Diesel's two-time Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Michael Rooker, who cameoed as old Toretto family friend Buddy in F9, confirmed he will reprise his role in Fast X.

Fast X speeds into theaters on May 19, 2023.

Source: Deadline