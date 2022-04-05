Fast and Furious 10 Star Jason Momoa Teases Future of the Series With Fellow Villain Charlize Theron

Jason Momoa is officially joining the Fast and Furious family, with the actor confirmed to play a role in the saga’s upcoming tenth and penultimate film. While a lot of details remain unknown about the Aquaman and Game of Thrones star’s role in the project, we do know that he is supposed to play an antagonist of some kind. In a recent interview with ET, Momoa shed a bit more light on his character, and also on his excitement with regards to the project, which reportedly begins production later this month.

“He’s amazing. He’s ornery. He’s misunderstood,” Momoa said of his character. “I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never — I get to work with Charlize [Theron] first up, which I’m really excited about. She’s amazing Then I get to go to some cool places. Obviously work with the whole cast — most of the cast.”

Momoa also teased scenes between him and Vin Diesel, who is back once again as Dominic Toretto in the franchise.

“I’m sure that’s why they hired me,” Momoa joked. “But yeah, I’m excited I’m working with Vin. I’m excited I’m working with Charlize.”

Fast and Furious 10 is lined up to be released next year, after previously having been delayed by a month. While it’s unclear exactly when production will begin, the cast and crew of the film have indicated that it will be worth the wait.

“It is back-to-back,” franchise star Vin Diesel previously told ComicBook.com. “The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what’s different about this release is that we’re a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I’m doing these interviews and it’s bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I’m celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate.”

Fast and Furious 10 is poised to drop in theaters on May 19, 2023.