Final Destination Star Is Hoping to Return for New Film

Last year brought the news that the Final Destination series was coming back to the big screen. Details were further revealed this year by the series creator and producer, but thanks to the coronavirus pandemic there's been no updates on the project's status at the studio. One person eager to learn more about the film and potentially get involved is horror icon Tony Todd, who appears in three of the five films as the recurring character William Bludworth. In a new interview, Todd said that he hasn't had formal talks about joining the new sequel but would like to be a part of it if it happens.

"If it was up to me and Jeffrey (Reddick, series creator), I'd be the person," Todd told MovieWeb. "But we don't know yet. I know they've had several attempts at scripts. They're still trying to figure out the right puzzle, if that's the right term for Final Destination....If they can figure out a way to have falling logs off a spaceship I think we'll be alright (laughs)."

The last we'd heard about a sixth Final Destination, Reddick and producer Craig Perry revealed what their plans were for the new film which will feature a script from Saw and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark writers Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan.

"I've been talking to Craig and the concept behind it is unique," Reddick told Digital Spy. "I think reboot is probably too strong of a word, it makes it sound like they're going to change everything, but it's definitely a Final Destination movie...Craig is the master of coming up with crazy openings and set pieces. He's told me a couple of things that happen in this one and it's going to be a lot of fun. It's not going feel like cash-grab Final Destination film."

"We're toying with having it take place in the world of first responders: EMTs, firemen and police," Perry added. "These people deal with death on the front lines every day, and make choices that can cause people to live or die. We rely on their good judgement, expertise and calm demeanour. So why not put those people in the nightmare situation where every choice can bring about life and death – but now for themselves? We're thinking that world might be an interesting way into a Final Destination movie, and one which can also generate unique set pieces in a very credible way."

It's unclear as of this writing if these plans have changed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the continued protests against police violence in the United States.

