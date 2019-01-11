‘Final Destination’ Reboot on the Way From ‘Saw’ Writers

The age of horror reboots isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. As of this week. Final Destination is the next major franchise to hit the reset button.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, New Line Cinema has hired horror writers Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan to reboot the Final Destination series. The duo is known for penning the scripts to four of the Saw movies, as well as Piranha 3DD and the upcoming Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A reboot of Final Destination shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to fans, considering the franchise was wildly profitable for New Line after the first film launched in 2000. The original Final Destination made $122 million around the globe on just a $23 million budget. Over the course of 11 years, Final Destination made almost $700 million at the box office.

This upcoming sixth installment is being described as a “re-imagining” of the franchise have not yet been revealed by the studio or the writers.

Final Destination franchise star Tony Todd was asked about a potential reboot as recently as last week, and he actually had his doubts as to whether or not another film would see the light of day.

“I am [surprised] but I know why there hasn’t been [another sequel],” Todd said. “It’s really an expensive film to shoot. Just getting whatever accident set pieces, like for example part two with the whole traffic accident, that took a good five weeks to shoot and at least 20 million bucks. So there are other films like the Annabelle films which just focuses on a doll that they can shoot for a lot cheaper and still make money.”

Are you excited for a Final Destination reboot in the near future? Which Final Destination movie has been your favorite so far? Let us know in the comments!