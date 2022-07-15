First Bullet Train Reactions Surface Online

Sony Pictures took the stage at CinemaCon Monday night, showing off footage from its upcoming movies. In addition to announcing movies like Venom 3 and a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the Tom Rothman-led outfit also unveiled the first minutes of Bullet Train, the Brad Pitt-starring action comedy that takes place entirely on a single train.

As it turns out, the vast majority of press and exhibitors in attendance enjoyed what was seen, applauding the film's action and fighting of the flick helmer David Leitch says is very much inspired by the works of Jackie Chan.

"You hear the title Bullet Train and you think, 'Hard-boiled action.' But really it's a deliriously fun, heightened, comedic action thriller," Leitch said, adding classic Jackie Chan fight scenes inspired "a little bit of physical comedy" in the brawls aboard the always-moving train.

"The fights are designed to enhance the characters," he said. "We're here to have fun in this super-contained space."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.