First Bullet Train Reactions Surface Online
Sony Pictures took the stage at CinemaCon Monday night, showing off footage from its upcoming movies. In addition to announcing movies like Venom 3 and a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the Tom Rothman-led outfit also unveiled the first minutes of Bullet Train, the Brad Pitt-starring action comedy that takes place entirely on a single train.
As it turns out, the vast majority of press and exhibitors in attendance enjoyed what was seen, applauding the film's action and fighting of the flick helmer David Leitch says is very much inspired by the works of Jackie Chan.
"You hear the title Bullet Train and you think, 'Hard-boiled action.' But really it's a deliriously fun, heightened, comedic action thriller," Leitch said, adding classic Jackie Chan fight scenes inspired "a little bit of physical comedy" in the brawls aboard the always-moving train.
"The fights are designed to enhance the characters," he said. "We're here to have fun in this super-contained space."
Looks So Fun
Bullet train actually looks so fun— YOITSMORBIUS won (@ITSYOBOITOM1) April 26, 2022
Perfect
Just saw 1st 20 minutes of BULLET TRAIN. It’s funny, violent, and Brad Pitt looks to be perfect for David Lietch’s brand of action! #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/SnuOZbBvlA— Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) April 26, 2022
John Woo
First up, BULLET TRAIN. David Leitch in the house. Showed us the first 10-15 mins. of the film. It turns out Brian Tyree Henry is playing Lemon, not Logan Lerman, as I had suspected. It felt like John Woo got his hands on a Guy Ritchie script. Does that sound good or bad to you?— Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 26, 2022
Give Me
Sony kicks off #CinemaCon … give me some BULLET TRAIN !!!! 🚂 🚅 🚆 pic.twitter.com/OBCwluO1Nz— Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) April 26, 2022
Terrific Humor
We just watched the first 15 minutes or so of #BulletTrain, which was awesome. A bunch of crazy assassins on a train, all colliding with one another. Brad Pitt thinks it’s a simple snatch-and-grab job, and then all hell breaks loose. Terrific humor, too.#CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/fp6FrRCFO7— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 26, 2022
Led by Pitt, the ensemble includes Sandra Bullock (The Lost City), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Sony's Kraven the Hunter), Brian Tyree Henry (Marvel's Eternals), Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad), Masi Oka (Heroes), Andrew Koji (Fast & Furious 6), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat), Michael Shannon (Man of Steel), and Benito A Martínez Ocasio/Bad Bunny (F9: The Fast Saga).
Bullet Train speeds into theaters on July 29.prev